Research Support Travel as a Solution to Stress and Busy Lifestyles

Travel isn’t just about getting away—it’s about reconnecting—with yourself, your loved ones, and the world around you.” — Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-paced world of endless to-do lists, constant notifications, and mounting responsibilities, here's a welcome reminder: it’s time to hit the reset button. Prioritizing well-being isn’t a luxury—it’s essential. And one of the best ways to recharge? Travel.Modern life can feel like a blur. From juggling work deadlines to managing family obligations, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed and disconnected. But research consistently shows that taking time away from daily stressors—whether for a weekend or a week—can significantly boost mental and physical health.Scientific research confirms that stress is a significant contributor to chronic illnesses, including anxiety, depression, and heart disease. The American Psychological Association states that vacations lower cortisol levels—the body's primary stress hormone—leading to enhanced mood and overall well-being.“This is something we understand at Capital Vacations. Travel isn’t just about getting away,” said Travis Bary, Co-President at Capital Vacations. “It’s about reconnecting—with yourself, your loved ones, and the world around you. Frequent travel makes it easy to build those restorative moments into your life more often.”Beyond the joy of experiencing new places and cultures, travel has proven benefits—from reducing stress and improving mood to increasing creativity and happiness. Even the anticipation of an upcoming trip can positively impact overall well-being.Here are a few quick travel tips to maximize your next escape:• Plan Ahead – Having a trip on the calendar boosts mood and motivation.• Unplug – Disconnect from work and digital distractions to truly relax.• Explore Locally – You don’t need to go far to discover something new.• Be Present – Savor the moments that become lasting memories.Capital Vacations encourgaes families to take time for memorable vacations, to discover the benefits of travel. Whether it’s a beach retreat, mountain escape, or international adventure, prioritizing vacations is an investment in long-term well-being.# # #About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with more than 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

