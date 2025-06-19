AAA Fence & Deck Opens 19,000-Sq-Ft Statesville Hub, Expands Carolinas Reach

Second location adds a 5-acre warehouse, creating jobs and extending service from Lake Norman to Charlotte while Raleigh HQ continues to serve the Triangle.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran-owned contracting leader AAA Fence and Deck today announced the opening of a 19,000-square-foot warehouse and operations center on nearly five acres in Statesville, marking the company’s first major expansion beyond its Raleigh headquarters. The new facility allows AAA Fence and Deck to accelerate deliveries, enlarge inventory, and provide faster on-site support to homeowners and businesses from Lake Norman to uptown Charlotte—without changing the high-touch service that made it a Triangle mainstay.“This is a substantial move to expand our reach, and it reiterates that customer service remains our top priority,” said Steven Mena, CEO of AAA Fence and Deck and a combat medic in the North Carolina National Guard. “We’re not leaving Raleigh; we’re building on its success. With dual hubs, we can serve clients across central North Carolina more efficiently than ever.”Dual-Hub Model Strengthens ServiceExpanded Footprint: The Statesville site more than triples the company’s overall storage capacity, enabling larger quantities of premium wood, vinyl, aluminum, and composite materials to be stocked on hand—cutting lead times during peak season.Five Acres of Efficiency: Outdoor racking and a dedicated staging yard streamline logistics so installation crews can load fast and reach projects from Denver, NC, to Charlotte in under an hour.Local Job Creation: Up to 15 new positions—project managers, skilled installers, and customer-experience representatives—will be filled over the next 18 months.Sustainability Upgrades: LED lighting, rainwater collection for equipment wash-down, and a recycling program for scrap metals and treated-wood offcuts underscore the company’s commitment to responsible growth.Consistent Quality, Wider CoverageFounded in Raleigh in 2022, AAA Fence and Deck has built a reputation for meticulous craftsmanship, transparent communication, and industry-leading warranties—backed by membership in the American Fence Association and TrexProPlatinum status. With the Statesville expansion, the firm now offers same-week site evaluations and accelerated install schedules throughout Iredell, Catawba, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, and Rowan counties, while its Raleigh team continues to serve the Triangle, Johnston County, and surrounding areas.“Our mission is simple: deliver reliable fencing and decking solutions that stand the test of time,” Mena added. “Whether it’s a lakeside composite deck in Cornelius or a commercial security fence in Charlotte, clients will experience the same professionalism that has defined us from day one.”About AAA Fence and DeckAAA Fence and Deck is a family- and veteran-owned residential and commercial fence contractor and deck builder specializing in wood, vinyl, aluminum, chain-link, and custom fences, as well as wood and composite decks and screen porches. Fully insured and bonded, the company is committed to superior workmanship, ethical business practices, and community involvement. Its headquarters remains in Raleigh, N.C., with the new Statesville hub extending coverage across central North Carolina.

