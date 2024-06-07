Veteran Owned Fence and Deck Contractor Moves To New Location in Raleigh, NC
AAA Fence and Deck has established itself as a top leader in the industry, providing exceptional fencing and decking services.
AAA Fence and Deck, a fence company and deck contractor that has quickly risen to become a prominent name in the fencing and decking industry, proudly announces a significant milestone. With over 300 completed projects across Wake County, Johnston County, and beyond, the company continues to expand its footprint, offering exceptional quality, affordability, and transparency to its clients.
— Steven Mena- CEO
Founded by Steven Mena, AAA Fence and Deck began with nothing more than a pickup truck and a dream. Mena, who is not only the CEO and Founder but also a dedicated National Guard Combat Medic, started the business with a commitment to deliver high-quality fencing and decking services. Today, the company has grown exponentially, serving clients from Raleigh to Durham, Clayton, and other parts of Wake and Johnston Counties.
From Pickup Truck to Trusted Local Business
When Steven Mena started AAA Fence and Deck, his resources were limited, but his vision was clear. Armed with a pickup truck, a handful of tools, and an unwavering determination, Mena set out to build a business grounded in hard work, integrity, and customer satisfaction. Over the years, his dedication has paid off. The company’s portfolio now boasts over 300 successfully completed projects, ranging from residential homes to commercial properties.
Serving a Wide Area with Exceptional Quality
AAA Fence and Deck’s services span a wide geographical area, including: Raleigh, Cary, Durham, Chapel Hill, Wake Forest, Clayton, and Beyond.
Serving various other locations within Wake County and Johnston County, ensuring that more communities benefit from their expertise.
This broad service area is a testament to the company’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its clients. Each project is approached with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that the results not only meet but exceed customer expectations.
Commitment to Client Satisfaction
At the core of AAA Fence and Deck’s operations is a steadfast commitment to client satisfaction. CEO and Founder Steven Mena emphasizes that this is the driving force behind the company’s success. He states, “My priority is to make sure that all my clients are satisfied. We provide transparency and affordable prices to ensure that our services are accessible to everyone.”
This approach to business is deeply influenced by Mena's background as a National Guard Combat Medic. The values of service, dedication, and reliability are ingrained in the company’s culture. This commitment is reflected in the numerous positive reviews and repeat customers that AAA Fence and Deck proudly boasts.
Transparency and Affordability
One of the key aspects that sets AAA Fence and Deck apart from its competitors is its emphasis on transparency and affordability. As a leading fence company in Raleigh, the company believes that high-quality fencing and decking services should not come with exorbitant price tags. As such, AAA Fence and Deck provides detailed, honest quotes and ensures there are no hidden costs. This transparency builds trust and long-lasting relationships with clients.
A Look to the Future
With a strong foundation built on hard work and client satisfaction, AAA Fence and Deck is poised for continued growth. The company plans to expand its services further, reaching more communities and introducing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clients.
As they look to the future, the team remains dedicated to maintaining the high standards that have earned them their reputation. “We are constantly exploring new ways to improve our services and ensure that we are always providing the best value to our clients,” says Mena.
About AAA Fence and Deck
AAA Fence and Deck is a leading provider of fencing and decking services in Wake County, Johnston County, and the surrounding areas. The company is dedicated to delivering high-quality, affordable, and transparent services to its clients. With over 300 successful projects, AAA Fence and Deck has become a trusted name in the industry.
For more information about AAA Fence and Deck, please visit www.aaafencedeck.com
Ryan Burdick
AAA Fence and Deck Company
+1 984-333-5313
contact@aaafencedeck.com
