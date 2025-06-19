Five stores closed down under SA’s tough new tobacco laws

Release date: 19/06/25

Five stores in Adelaide’s CBD have been shut down after being caught selling illicit tobacco and vapes under South Australia’s tough new laws.

Minister Michaels issued 28-day closure orders for Rundle East Convenience, Rundle City Convenience, The Ultimate Convenience (Rundle Street) and Grenfell City Convenience.

She has also issued a 3-day closure order for XL Convenience (Grenfell Street).

The stores were raided by members of Consumer and Business Services’ (CBS) illicit tobacco taskforce over the past week where officers seized illegal cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches.

These are the first stores to be subject to the longer short-term closure orders with reforms to South Australia’s illicit tobacco laws taking effect on 5 June.

The Minister now also has the power to seek closure orders of up to 12-months through a Magistrates Court application.

Any business who violates such an order can be hit with a penalty of up to $1.1 million and an individual up to $700,000.

Selling illicit tobacco and vapes poses a significant risk to community safety and South Australia has the toughest fines of any state or territory for supplying or possessing ‘commercial’ and ‘large commercial’ quantities with penalties of up to $6.6 million.

The Minister will also be contacting the landlords of the premises to inform them of the closures. Under our reforms, it is an offence to knowingly allow a premises to be used to sell illicit tobacco and vapes with penalties of up to $20,000 for an individual and $50,000 for a body corporate and we have empowered landlords to be able to terminate leases for shops subject to long term closure orders.

South Australia’s tough approach to illicit tobacco and vapes has been recognised as the best in the nation with the Australian Council on Smoking and Health giving our state an A+.

Since July 1, the Malinauskas Government’s illicit tobacco taskforce has conducted more than 500 inspections across the state and CBS and SAPOL have seized $34 million worth of illicit tobacco and vapes.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Illicit tobacco shops are not welcome in South Australia.

These stores have found that out the hard way and will now be closed for the next 28 days.

Losing a month’s trade is a significant hit to any business and that’s on top of any fines or penalties imposed through the courts.

Anyone selling illicit tobacco and vapes in South Australia is on notice that you will be caught and closed down. That extends to landlords who knowingly allow their premise to be used to sell tobacco and vapes illegally.

These stores pose significant risks to community safety and will not be tolerated in South Australia.

Attributable to Lucy Hood, Member for Adelaide

I have been advocating on behalf of small business owners and local residents in the East End for tougher measures to crackdown on these illicit tobacco shops to protect the character of our renowned retail, dining and residential precinct.

I thank the Minister, Commissioner, and the Department for acting swiftly and introducing these new laws which are already delivering results.

I also want to recognise the tireless efforts of the East End Coordination Group for its advocacy. Together, we’re sending a strong message to illicit tobacco shops, masquerading as convenience stores, that they are not welcome in our community.

Attributable to Brett Humphrey, CBS Commissioner

These tougher powers help us send a clear message that we will not tolerate the sale of illicit tobacco and vapes in our state.

Being able to shut down a store for 28 days is a significant way to disrupt the supply and sale of these illegal products.

Our team of compliance staff will continue to work with authorities at a state and federal level to take the steps needed to get this product off our streets.

Attributable to Julie Moralee, Vice-President of East End Coordination Group

It is fantastic that illegal tobacco traders in Rundle Street have had 28-day closure orders enforced on them. This is an absolute win for Adelaide’s East End.

We are also extremely concerned for the safety of the visitors to our precinct, and we appreciate the efforts of the Minister, the Member for Adelaide and the Malinauskas Government to tackle this issue.