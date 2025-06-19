Apprentice numbers in priority areas continue to climb

More than two thirds of all South Australian apprentices and trainees in training now are studying courses aligned with State Government priority areas linked to skilled jobs.

This is 5.5 percentage points higher than a year earlier, and 11.2 percentage points higher than in 2019, according to data released today by the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER).

The NCVER Apprentices and trainees 2024: December quarter data shows that of the 22,470 South Australian apprentices and trainees in-training as of 31 December 2024, 15,420 (or 68.6 per cent) were in courses aligned to South Australian Government priority areas.

Compared to 2019, the number of apprentices and trainees in-training has increased significantly, by 33.5 per cent, from 16,830 to 22,740 in 2024. The number of South Australians in-training in trade apprenticeships has grown every year since 2019 – currently with 16,165 people in-training.

Further, in-training numbers for apprentices and trainees in courses aligned to South Australian Government priority areas increased by 59.5 per cent from the 15,420 in 2024 compared to the 9,670 in 2019. Only 57.4 per cent of all apprentices and trainees in-training in 2019 were studying courses aligned to priority areas.

With South Australia facing significant skills shortages and with major infrastructure projects underway or commencing soon, the Malinauskas Labor Government is investing in courses that are of greatest need for our state, such as construction and infrastructure, defence and manufacturing, clean energy, education, tech and AI, and care.

In the year to 31 December 2024 there were 9,070 apprentice and trainee commencements, continuing to be higher than commencements pre-COVID. Of the 9,070, 5,565 were in courses aligned to priority areas (61.3 per cent), 1.9 percentage points higher when compared to a year earlier, and a 49.1 per cent increase from the 3,735 in 2019. Only 41.2 per cent of all apprentice and trainee commencements in 2019 were aligned to priority areas.

Commencements of construction trades workers increased by 1.0 per cent and Engineering, ICT and Science Technicians increased by 46.3 per cent. Overall trade occupation commencements remained similar with 2023 levels.

There were 5,905 completions in 2024, a 25.6 per cent increase from 4,700 in 2019, the largest percentage increase in the nation.

3,415 of the completions in 2024 were in courses aligned to priority areas, an increase of 12.5 per cent when compared to the same period a year earlier.

The proportion of completions in courses aligned to priority areas was 57.9 per cent, 15.2 percentage points higher when compared to a year earlier, and an 82.8 per cent from 1,870 in 2019. Only 39.8 per cent of all apprentice and trainee completions in 2019 were in priority areas.

The data comes as Minister Boyer secured agreement for the development of a new Future Apprenticeships Workplan at the Skills and Workforce Ministerial Council last Friday, to deliver immediate and long-term actions to grow apprenticeship numbers in priority areas. This will be approved by all Skills Ministers later this year.

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Addressing skills shortages in priority trade and technician occupations is critical to South Australia's economic future.

Over the next five years, the state will need about 78,000 VET qualifications to meet industry skill needs.

Over the same period, we’ll need to train 16,000 additional technicians and trade workers across priority sectors including construction, defence, space, advanced manufacturing, and carbon neutral energy and resources.

It’s very pleasing to see more students choosing courses in these areas, and that’s

why we are investing a record $1.44 billion, on top of $880 million from the Australian Government as part of the National Skills Agreement, to support a skilled pipeline in priority areas.

We are ensuring apprenticeship growth where it matters – unlike under the former Liberal Government who saw a 74 per cent increase in Certificate III in Retail traineeships and a 126 per cent increase in Certificate III in Business traineeships between 2019 and 2021.

I am committed to ensuring that South Australians have every opportunity to gain the skills needed to secure jobs our state is crying out for – and I’m working with the Albanese Labor Government and other state and territory ministers to see more action at the national level to grow priority area enrolments.

Attributable to Skills Commissioner Cameron Baker

It’s incredibly encouraging to see continued growth in apprenticeships for priority trades such as Electrotechnology Electrician and Carpentry — both essential to delivering the housing and public infrastructure our state needs.

The Early Childhood Education and Care sector is also set to benefit from rising completions in both the Certificate III and Diploma qualifications, strengthening a vital workforce.

We remain firmly committed to supporting these training pathways to ensure our State has the skilled workforce it needs to thrive — now and into the future.