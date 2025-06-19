GBA’s GlassWalk™ Structural Glass Flooring Featured in Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park’s New Falls Edge Walkway

GBA’s GlassWalk™ floors star in the new Falls Edge Glass Walkway at Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park in Portage County, Ohio.

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBA Architectural Products + Services is proud to announce its GlassWalk™ structural glass flooring system as a key feature in the newly unveiled Falls Edge Glass Walkway at Nelson-Kennedy Ledges State Park in Portage County, Ohio. The 137-foot-long, S-shaped pedestrian bridge offers visitors an immersive experience, allowing them to traverse above Sylvan Creek’s gorge and view Minnehaha Falls through transparent glass floors.

The Falls Edge project, initiated by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), aims to enhance visitor experience while preserving the park's delicate ecosystems. Constructed with galvanized and painted steel, stainless steel cable railings, fiberglass grating, and GBA’s load bearing glass floor panels, the walkway provides a safe and durable platform for guests to appreciate the park's unique geological features without causing environmental degradation.

“We are honored to have our GlassWalk™ system contribute to such a significant project that balances innovative design with environmental stewardship,” said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA Architectural Products + Services. “This installation exemplifies how structural glass can be utilized to create engaging public spaces that connect people with nature.”

The project was a collaborative effort involving several Ohio-based firms:

Engineer: OHM Advisors, Columbus, OH

General Contractor: Nerone & Sons, Inc., Westerville Heights, OH

Fabricator: Burghardt Manufacturing, Akron, OH

Glass Supplier: GBA Architectural Products + Services, Medina, OH

The Falls Edge Glass Walkway officially opened to the public on May 23, 2025, and has since attracted numerous visitors eager to experience the park's natural beauty from a new perspective. The $1.68 million project also includes new wayfinding stations to guide guests and provide educational information about the park's features.

For more information about GBA’s GlassWalk™ structural glass flooring systems and other architectural solutions, please visit www.gbaproducts.com.

About GBA Architectural Products + Services

Since 1985, GBA Architectural Products + Services has been a leading provider of glass block and structural glass solutions, offering design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services for a variety of architectural applications. As part of Medina Glass Block, GBA continues to innovate in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing glass installations across North America.

