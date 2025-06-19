Michelman Names Recipients of $750,000 Donation Pledge

75th Anniversary Contribution Supports Global Organizations Advancing STEM, Environmental Stewardship, and Social Impact

In total, we made donations to more than 100 non-profits worldwide, each carefully reviewed and vetted.” — Dr. Rick Michelman

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelman is fulfilling its 75th anniversary pledge through a global philanthropic initiative that reflects the company's Legacy of Giving Back. In a tribute to the communities in which Michelman associates live and work, the company has made financial contributions to over 100 non-profit organizations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

On October 29th, 2024, Michelman pledged $750,000 to be distributed to community-focused, non-profit organizations, as well as to STEM education programs and initiatives that advance sustainability. Today's announcement marks the fulfillment of that commitment.

Michelman celebrated its milestone anniversary throughout 2024, punctuated by its 13th Annual Commitment to Community Day on September 13th. As part of the celebration, Michelman associates from around the world nominated local organizations for consideration as recipients of the pledged amount.

"Our associates are incredible," said Dr. Rick Michelman, President & CEO at Michelman. "We were inspired by the number and quality of organizations our associates brought forward, many of which they already support through volunteer work. In total, we made donations to more than 100 non-profits worldwide, each carefully reviewed and vetted. Among those, we identified 14 organizations where a larger gift could make a transformational impact."

Each of these 14 recipients embodies Michelman's core values and plays a vital role in serving the needs of their local communities. The company is proud to spotlight these organizations and the specific initiatives supported by each donation:

United States

• Green Umbrella – Serves as Greater Cincinnati's regional climate collaborative, uniting diverse partners to accelerate local climate action and create a more equitable, resilient, and thriving community. The donation will be used to support general operations and ongoing sustainability initiatives.

• The Laboratory Safety Institute – A non-profit organization dedicated to improving laboratory safety worldwide through education, training, and advocacy. The donation will be used to support operations and promote lab safety education.

• New Life Furniture Bank – The only nationally registered furniture bank in Southwest Ohio, providing furniture and household items to families overcoming homelessness, domestic abuse, or extreme poverty. The donation will be used to support 125 families in obtaining fully furnished homes, remove financial barriers for partner agencies, and launch an impact study.

• People Working Cooperatively – Strengthens communities by providing critical home repairs, energy conservation, and accessibility modifications to low-income, elderly, and disabled homeowners. The donation will be used to equip volunteers with tools and support housing security initiatives.

• Easterseals Redwood – Works to ensure equity, access, and inclusion for people with disabilities and veterans by helping them build the skills needed to achieve independence and meaningful employment. The donation will support ongoing operations.

Belgium and France

• Le Fourneau David-Les Iris (Belgium) – Offers residential care and support for individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities, promoting autonomy and quality of life through individualized programs. The donation will be used to purchase a minibus to transport residents.

• IMP La Providence (Belgium) – Provides residential and educational services for children and adolescents with intellectual and emotional challenges, fostering personal development and integration. The donation will be used to purchase a car to transport residents.

• La Petite Plante ASBL (Belgium) – Supports adults with severe and multiple disabilities through residential care, personalized development programs, and community engagement. The donation will be used to fund a trip to the sea for residents.

• La Maison du Pain (Belgium) – Promotes social integration and empowerment for women experiencing hardship through access to community services, inclusive spaces, and social support programs. The donation will be used to install a playground.

• Amicale des Sapeurs-Pompiers de Montmédy (France) – Enhances the well-being of Montmédy firefighters and their families through community-building activities, training support, and solidarity initiatives. The donation will be used to purchase sports equipment to support firefighters and their families.

India

• Deepalaya School Gusbethi – Operates in a rural area to provide quality education, health services, and empowerment programs for children from underprivileged backgrounds. The donation will be used to support a STEM lab and hands-on STEM education for first-generation learners.

• CMCA – Children's Movement for Civic Awareness – Cultivates civic consciousness and social responsibility among young people through structured programs in schools and communities across India. The donation will be used to support a 3-to-5-year intervention in partnership with the Hosur Municipal Corporation to empower youth and enforce daily solid waste management as part of the "Clean and Safe City" project.

Singapore

• Science Centre Singapore – Inspires lifelong learning in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through interactive exhibitions, events, and educational programs.

China

• Shanghai Foreign Investment Association – Operates as a non-profit association of foreign-invested enterprises and investment-related service providers in Shanghai, with a dedicated volunteer committee that promotes corporate involvement in social welfare, environmental protection, and community development. The donation will be used to create a Michelman Reading Corner and support customized volunteer programs, including opportunities for associates to teach and assist with summer camp activities.

These contributions, earmarked for organizations with causes ranging from education and health equity to environmental stewardship and community support, highlight Michelman's dedication to global citizenship and purposeful impact.

"Our purpose has always extended beyond business. We believe in creating value that positively impacts both people and the planet," said Dr. Rick Michelman. "This anniversary is a celebration of our legacy and our future, and we are honored to support organizations that are making a difference in the communities we call home."

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging.

