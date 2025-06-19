Major Driver in Personalized Psychiatry Global Market: Increasing Mental Health Issues Fueling The Growth Of The Market

Personalized Psychiatry Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Personalized Psychiatry Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

In recent years, the personalized psychiatry market size has seen substantial growth and is expected to escalate from $5.69 billion in 2024 to $6.53 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.8%. This growth has been consistently fueled by increasing awareness about mental health, the prevalence of psychiatric disorders, and the jostling demand for personalized healthcare. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditures coupled with increasing healthcare access and affordability have also contributed to this upward trajectory.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Personalized Psychiatry Market Size?

The personalized psychiatry market size is predicted to continue its rapid ascent in the next few years, reaching $11.24 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.6%. The projected growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the expanding use of digital therapeutics, burgeoning need for remote patient monitoring, and an increasing demand for mental health solutions post-COVID-19.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=24365&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Personalized Psychiatry Market?

One of the key drivers steering the growth of the personalized psychiatry market forward is the escalating mental health issues prevalent globally. Mental health issues, which span a wide range of conditions impacting an individual's emotional, psychological, and social well-being, are primarily triggered by rising stress and lifestyle-related challenges, poor work-life balance, and limited coping mechanisms. Personalized psychiatry extends support to mental health issues by offering tailored treatment plans based on individual biological, psychological, and lifestyle factors. By reducing trial and error in treatment, it enhances care effectiveness, leading to faster recovery and improved patient outcomes. A holistic exploration of these growth drivers is available in the full report here: Report Link

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Personalized Psychiatry Market?

The key industry players in the personalized psychiatry market include well-established names such as Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Medtronic Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Boehringer Ingelheim, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, and Neurocrine Biosciences among others. These companies have been actively focusing on advancing services and innovations in the market, lending their heft to the overall market growth.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/personalized-psychiatry-global-market-report

How Is The Personalized Psychiatry Market Segmented?

Segmentation of the personalized psychiatry market, which plays a pivotal role in understanding market trends, encompasses several types, technologies, applications, and end-users. The type of personalized psychiatry can be categorized into products, services, and software. Based on technology, it can be broken down into genetic testing, artificial intelligence, neurostimulation technology, and digital therapeutics. Application-wise, it extends to depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder ADHD. As for the end-users, the market caters to clinics, hospitals, research institutes, and homecare settings.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Personalized Psychiatry Market?

It's noteworthy that North America was the largest region in the personalized psychiatry market in 2024. However, the report covers reflections and insights from other regions as well, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telepsychiatry-global-market-report

AI in Mental Health Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-in-mental-health-global-market-report

Digital Mental Health Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-mental-health-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.