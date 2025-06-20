Symbiant Launches AI Assistant to Transform Risk Management and GRC and Audit Software

Symbiant AI-Assisted GRC & Audit Management Software Logo

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbiant, an award-winning, highly trusted global leader in Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC software) and Audit Management Software, is redefining how organisations manage risk with the launch of its optional AI Assistant. Fully integrated across the platform, the assistant empowers teams to move from passive tracking to strategic, informed decision-making.

Symbiant AI is like having a highly skilled risk professional at your fingertips, available 24/7. This intelligent assistant helps teams reduce manual effort, simplify complex tasks, and gain intelligent, data-driven insights that support proactive risk management. It empowers users to stay ahead of emerging threats, revealing hidden, unidentified risks and delivering clarity where it matters most. It enhances what Symbiant already does best, delivering agile, intuitive, and affordable solutions that help organisations achieve objectives, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience, now with the added speed, precision, and intelligence of logic-driven AI.

While Symbiant AI is fully integrated across the entire Symbiant platform, this release highlights its transformative impact within the Risk Management Software, where its value is most immediate: surfacing hidden risks, linking critical data, and empowering teams to act with clarity, speed, and confidence. Designed as an optional add-on, Symbiant AI is seamlessly embedded across the platform. It’s trained on real-world risk, audit, and compliance challenges to enhance, not replace, human judgement. It understands your organisational data while keeping it secure and private. The AI Assistant helps surface hidden threats, identify root causes, and predict the cascading consequences of control failures, revealing where additional vulnerabilities may emerge and enabling smarter planning.

Built for Control, Clarity, and Compliance

When enabled, Symbiant AI assists by rewriting or generating content such as risk descriptions, controls, and mitigation strategies. It responds to user prompts with draft content that can be refined, edited, or modified as needed; nothing ever is applied without user approval. This ensures that all AI suggestions remain accurate, context-aware, and aligned with your internal standards.

Streamlined, Strategic Risk Management

Symbiant AI intelligently connects risk-related data across departments, modules, and workflows, breaking down silos to create a single source of truth. It links risks to business objectives, controls, incidents, and audit activities, while also surfacing root causes and mapping consequences. It doesn’t just score risks, it reveals what’s driving them and what could happen if controls fail.

Save Time. Stay Focused. Work Smarter.

Symbiant AI streamlines your risk management processes by populating dropdown fields like Objectives, Functions, Categories, Processes, and Types, ensuring thorough and consistent coverage across your workflows.

Proactive Protection Through Connected Insight

The AI Assistant helps assess control effectiveness and provides logic-based recommendations to improve mitigation strategies. It can recalculate residual risk scores based on real-time data and evolving control performance, empowering your team to prioritise actions that drive real business protection and resilience.

Incident Analysis and Mitigation

Symbiant AI simplifies incident management by identifying impacted areas and linking incidents to affected business functions for precise analysis. It determines root causes, providing a comprehensive understanding of why incidents occur and how they connect to existing risks. The system identifies new risks emerging from incidents, aligns them with related controls for effective resolution, and even suggests new controls to mitigate future risks.

Data Security by Design

Symbiant AI is built with data security and privacy at its core. It does not train on or store your data. Each query is processed in a secure, temporary cache folder, used only to generate the response, after which the cache is cleared. No data is ever retained, reused, or exposed, ensuring full GDPR compliance and complete peace of mind.

Affordable Innovation, Ready When You Are

These are just some of the powerful capabilities Symbiant’s optional AI Assistant brings to your risk workflows, enhancing efficiency, insight, and oversight without ever replacing human judgement. As with all Symbiant solutions, it’s built to be intuitive, secure, and incredibly cost-effective.

The AI Assistant is available as a fully integrated add-on within the Symbiant system, with pricing starting from just £100 per month for unlimited users and unlimited requests. Symbiant is making advanced, AI-assisted Risk Management accessible to organisations of all sizes.

About Symbiant

Symbiant is a highly trusted, award-winning provider of Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Audit Management Software, trusted by organisations worldwide for over 25 years. Symbiant is known for delivering flexible, intuitive, and modular solutions that are both agile and affordable, fitting effortlessly around your existing structure, helping organisations simplify complexity, improve oversight, and manage risk with greater clarity and confidence.

With a legacy of innovation and a focus on user experience, Symbiant continues to lead the way in connected, intelligent risk management. Its latest development, Symbiant AI, a fully integrated but optional add-on, enhances the platform with secure assistance. It helps teams generate risk content, identify root causes, predict consequences of failures, and streamline workflows, all while maintaining full human oversight and GDPR compliance.

It effortlessly connects information across business functions, bringing together disconnected data from risk, audit, compliance, and other sources across your organisation to deliver actionable insights. Proven in complex environments and trusted by organisations of all sizes worldwide, Symbiant has been delivering the most powerful, flexible and affordable GRC solutions since 1999, starting at just £300/month with 10 user seats.

To explore our modules, view pricing, or see Symbiant AI in action, visit https://www.symbiant.co.uk or contact us for a personalised demo.

