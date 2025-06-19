Symbiant Unveils New Brand Identity and Website to Reflect 25 Years of Trusted GRC Innovation and AI-Assisted Technology

Symbiant Launches New Website and Brand Identity to Reflect 25 Years of Trusted GRC Innovation and AI-Assisted Technology Symbiant AI-Assisted GRC & Audit Management Software Logo

LEEDS, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symbiant, a world-leading, highly trusted, award-winning provider of Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC software) and Audit Management software, is proud to unveil its refreshed brand identity, complete with a new logo and redesigned website. This evolution reflects more than just visual change; it represents the synergy of 25 years of trusted expertise, blended with cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, and an unwavering focus on customer success across governance, compliance, audit, and risk management.

A Brand Built for the Moment

Our brand refresh comes at a pivotal time in a rapidly evolving GRC landscape. With shifting regulations, tighter budgets, and a growing need for intelligent, connected systems, our customers are prioritising cost-efficiency, agility, and value more than ever. The new Symbiant brand reflects this shift, not just through a modernised visual identity, but through a platform that evolves with our users. These updates go beyond aesthetics. They embody our mission to elevate customers through innovation, with a smarter, more intuitive website, optional integrated AI-assisted functionality, and a design language rooted in what matters most: simplicity, agility, and real-world impact.

A Modern Identity Rooted in Trust

Since 1999, Symbiant has delivered agile, affordable, and integrated GRC and Audit Management Software to organisations of all sizes worldwide. For over 25 years, we have combined deep industry expertise with the latest AI advancements, creating a powerful yet affordable platform that redefines how organisations navigate governance, risk, compliance (GRC) and audit management. Our new logo marks more than a rebrand. Inspired by the Yin-Yang principle, it symbolises balance, synergy, and continuous progress, bringing together risk, audit, compliance, and strategy into one seamless ecosystem. It reflects our values: innovation, agility, affordability, and intelligent simplicity.

Building the Future of Connected GRC and Audit

In today’s fast-moving environment, teams are being asked to do more, with fewer resources, faster timelines, and rising regulatory pressure. Symbiant is here to simplify that challenge with our fully modular, easy to embed and intuitive platform that fits effortlessly around your existing structure, simplifying processes, breaking down silos, adapting to your exact requirements, and scaling seamlessly as your needs evolve.

Our redesigned website provides clear access to each GRC and Audit module and real-world examples of how our platform supports strategic goals. It provides insight into our optional, fully integrated AI Assistant, purpose-trained on real-world risk, audit, and compliance challenges. Symbiant AI Assistant understands your data while keeping it secure, helping to surface hidden threats and unidentified risks. It identifies root causes and predicts the consequences of control failures, helping you understand how risks may cascade across your organisation and where additional vulnerabilities could emerge. It effortlessly connects information across business functions, bringing together disconnected data from risk, audit, compliance, and other sources across your organisation, to deliver actionable insights.



About Symbiant

Symbiant is a world-leading, highly trusted, award-winning GRC and Audit platform, built to help organisations achieve objectives, reduce risk, and stay resilient—with confidence, clarity and cost-efficiency. Fully modular, agile, and easy to embed, Symbiant fits effortlessly around your existing structure, simplifying processes, breaking down silos, adapting to your exact requirements, and scaling seamlessly as your needs evolve.

Whether you need an off-the-shelf solution or a fully tailored GRC system, Symbiant delivers everything you need to stay compliant, manage risk proactively, and meet your strategic goals, without the enterprise price tag. Trusted by organisations of all sizes worldwide, Symbiant has delivered powerful, flexible, and agile GRC software since 1999, with pricing starting at just £300/month for 10 users, making Symbiant one of the most affordable options on the market.

Explore our modules, watch product videos, or book a personalised demo at www.symbiant.co.uk

