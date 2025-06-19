Electronics Home Mexico 2025: New tech tradeshow launches for LATAM

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first edition of Electronics Home Mexico 2025, https://electronicshome.mx/en, a new technology tradeshow, is underway, bringing together the main players in the consumer electronics and household goods industry in Latin America.

Carlos Clur, chief executive officer and founder of Grupo Eletrolar, which produces the show, cut the opening ribbon to kick off the show.

“Electronics Home Mexico, more than a trade show, is a space where real opportunities are generated for Mexican companies to grow and integrate into regional and international supply chains,” said Clur.

With the participation of companies from Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and other countries in the region, the three-day fair runs 17-19 June, working to help exhibitors forge key alliances for the future of the industry.

Electronics Home Mexico not only marks a new chapter for the sector, but also an invitation for local companies to connect with an expanding regional network, ready to transform the way smart technologies are produced, distributed and consumed.

Opening day featured a panel of experts on how technology is redefining trade in times of tariffs. The panel, with experts from NielsenIQ, Truth Finder and Zyphoria, was the kick-off to several live demonstrations, seminars and lectures given by experts for attendees to learn about the latest trends and acquire new knowledge to boost their businesses.

Find out more about the remaining program of activities in this link. If you want to know more about the contents for the press, how to empower Mexican SMEs to face the current challenges or why Mexico can be the new technology and distribution hub in Latin America with the arrival of Electronics Home Mexico, click here.

More than 300 exhibitors, 5,000 products and 1,0000 brands are expected. Participating companies include Taurus, Ufesa, ZAGG, Hohem, Kodak, RCA, Acteck, Sennheiser, Ugreen and Westinghouse, to name a few.

About Grupo Eletrolar:

Grupo Eletrolar, https://grupoeletrolar.com.br/en/, is a company with 25 years of experience in promoting communication and business in the consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices, housewares and information technology industry in Brazil, Argentina and now Mexico. With a strong commitment to connecting market players, in 2025 it will expand its operations in the region with the launch of Electronics Home Mexico, a multi-sector trade show dedicated to appliances, electronics, technology, IoT, automation, lighting, home and furniture. This expansion reinforces its mission to internationalize the Latin American market and strengthen exports, promoting integration similar to that of the European market.

