Governor Mills Honors Juneteenth

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in honor of Juneteenth:

"As we recognize Juneteenth, we remember the Americans throughout our nation's history who risked their lives and livelihoods to keep our nation moving forward on the long road to equality -- including the thousands of Maine people who gave their lives to rid our nation of slavery during the Civil War. As we reflect on their courage today, may we recommit to doing all we can to keep the promise of freedom wherever it is being delayed or denied to our fellow Americans."