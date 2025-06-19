From Delivery to Disposition — reLink Medical Adds Medical Equipment Procurement, Rental, and Flat-Rate Repair Options

CLEVELAND , OH, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- reLink Medical, the nation’s leading provider of medica lequipment disposition solutions today announces the availability of a full spectrum of medical device solutions allowing customers to acquire new and recertified devices, leverage flexible rental options, and access flat-rate repair programs.Built into the industry’s most trusted disposition platform, this expansion marks a transformative step for healthcare organizations seeking smarter, more sustainable asset management strategies. Hospitals, healthcare networks, ambulatory surgical centers, and all other types of providers can find seamless support from reLink Medical for their entire equipment lifecycle — all in one convenient and easy to use solution.“We built our reputation by helping thousands of hospitals handle the final stage of their equipment lifecycle. Now, we’re bringing that same reliability and innovation to the very beginning,” said Jeff Dalton, CEO of reLink Medical. “With a unified platform for sourcing, renting, repairing, and retiring equipment, we’re reimagining what full-service support really means. It’s about delivering more value, more flexibility, and more choices to our partners across the entire equipment lifecycle.”Healthcare providers can take advantage of these expanded offerings in the latest release of reLinkOnline available at www.relinkonline.com Shop new and recertified equipment from leading manufacturers and third-party suppliers available for immediate purchase and deliveryAccess flat-rate repair services with fast turnarounds, trusted quality, and optional loaner supportRent mobile medical equipment with flexible terms and transparent pricing — ideal for surge capacity, construction projects, or interim needsContinue to securely decommission and retire assets with reLink’s industry-leading reLink360 compliance, logistics, and value recovery modelThis strategic evolution not only empowers healthcare providers to make smarter equipment decisions — it also ensures continuity of care, cost efficiency, and operational flexibility across the entire equipment journey.About reLink MedicalreLink Medical is the nation’s leading provider of medical equipment disposition solutions, helpinghealthcare organizations securely remove, manage, and repurpose surplus assets with full compliance,transparency, and maximum value recovery. Building on that foundation, reLink now offers a completespectrum of equipment lifecycle services—including access to new and recertified devices, flexible rentaloptions, and flat-rate repair programs. Powered by proprietary technology, expert logistics, and a multichannelmarketplace, reLink empowers hospitals, ASCs, and imaging centers to make smarter equipmentdecisions—from delivery to disposition. Learn more at www.relinkmedical.com

