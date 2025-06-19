DEV Launches LLM.co, Pioneering Private AI Deployments for Regulated Industries

Built for compliance-heavy industries, LLM.co delivers custom AI solutions with a focus on security, data sovereignty, and enterprise customization.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEV , a custom software development firm known for building secure enterprise solutions, today announced the official launch of LLM.co , a cutting-edge platform designed to deploy private, secure large language models (LLMs) in high-compliance environments.As enterprises race to leverage generative AI, organizations in industries such as law, finance, healthcare, and government face a critical challenge: how to use LLMs without sacrificing security, control, or compliance. LLM.co solves this by offering air-gapped, VPC-hosted, or on-premise LLMs tailored to each client’s proprietary data and regulatory needs.“The future of AI isn’t just about what models can do — it’s about where and how they run,” said Nate Nead, CEO of DEV and LLM.co. “With LLM.co, we’re giving organizations a trusted foundation to run large language models entirely within their own environments, without compromising security or compliance.”AI Designed for the Enterprise, Built for ControlLLM.co provides an end-to-end AI stack for companies seeking data-private, fully owned generative AI capabilities. Clients can fine-tune open-source or licensed models on their own internal documents, policies, emails, or structured datasets — all while maintaining complete control over where and how the models operate.The platform includes:Custom model training & instruction-tuning on proprietary datasetsPrivate Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) with integrated vector DBsIAM integration, encryption, audit logging, and full observabilityAir-gapped and hybrid deployment optionsEnterprise-grade support and architecture consulting“The AI race has moved beyond flashy demos,” said Samuel Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer at LLM.co. “Real businesses want actionable intelligence from their own data — safely and privately. LLM.co puts the power back in the hands of the enterprise.”Meeting a Growing Demand for AI Without CompromiseEnterprise leaders increasingly seek ways to use LLMs without sending data to third-party APIs or violating internal or industry-specific security policies.“Every enterprise we speak to is asking the same question: ‘How can we leverage AI without sending our data to someone else’s cloud?’” said Timothy Carter, Chief Revenue Officer. “LLM.co is the answer. It’s designed to meet the security expectations of even the most cautious CIO.”The platform is already being adopted by clients in legal, financial services, and government sectors, with tailored support for legal contract review, electronic health records (EHR) querying, internal policy navigation, and more.A White-Glove AI ExperienceLLM.co pairs its software with a white-glove implementation approach, offering discovery, secure deployment, integration, and support services through its team of AI and infrastructure experts.“LLM.co isn’t just a product — it’s a partnership,” said Eric Lamanna, Sales Director. “We’re helping clients navigate the complexities of deployment, from discovery and architecture planning to secure installation, fine-tuning, and real-time monitoring. This is white-glove AI.”About LLM.coLLM.co is a platform by DEV.co offering private, enterprise-grade large language model deployment. It enables organizations to build, own, and run their own LLMs with full control over data, infrastructure, and compliance.About DEVDEV is a U.S.-based software development firm specializing in AI, enterprise systems, and custom platform development. With a focus on security, scalability, and user experience, DEV.co builds forward-thinking solutions for tomorrow’s digital economy.

