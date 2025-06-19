Image Recognition Market estimated to reach US$98.183 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.89%

The image recognition market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% from US$53.550 billion in 2025 to US$98.183 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the image recognition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.89% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$98.183 billion by 2030.The image recognition market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technology. This market, which includes software and hardware solutions for identifying and analyzing images, is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of AI technology in various industries, such as retail, healthcare, and automotive, among others. With the ability to analyze and interpret visual data, image recognition technology is being used to improve processes, enhance customer experiences, and drive business growth.One of the key drivers of the image recognition market is the increasing use of smartphones and other mobile devices. With the proliferation of social media and e-commerce platforms, consumers are constantly sharing and interacting with images, creating a vast amount of visual data. This has led to the development of advanced image recognition software that can accurately identify and analyze images, providing valuable insights for businesses.With the shift towards remote work and online shopping, businesses are relying more on AI technology to streamline processes and improve efficiency. This has led to a surge in demand for image recognition solutions, as companies look for ways to adapt to the new normal.As the image recognition market continues to expand, companies are investing in research and development to enhance the capabilities of their products. This is expected to lead to the development of more advanced and accurate image recognition solutions, further driving the growth of the market.With the increasing demand for AI technology and the growing use of visual data, the image recognition market is poised for continued growth in the years to come. Businesses that embrace this technology will have a competitive advantage, as they can leverage the power of image recognition to improve their operations and meet the evolving needs of their customers.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/image-recognition-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the image recognition market that have been covered are Qualcomm Incorporated, Microsoft Corportion, IBM Corporation, Google Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Catchoom Technologies S.L., Hitachi Ltd., among others.The market analytics report segments the image recognition market as follows:By component:• Hardware• Software• ServicesBy deployment model:• On-Premise• Cloud• Edge-basedBy end-user segment:• Communication and Technology• BFSI• Retail• Government• Media & Entertainment• Healthcare• OthersBy regions:• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Qualcomm Incorporated• Microsoft Corportion• IBM Corporation• Google Inc.• NVIDIA Corporation• Amazon Web Services (AWS)• Catchoom Technologies S.L.• Hitachi Ltd.• Slyce Inc.• Wikitude GmbH• Clarifai Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Image Sensors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/image-sensors-market • Contact Image Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/contact-image-sensor-market • Organic CMOS Image Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/organic-cmos-image-sensor-market • CMOS Image Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cmos-Image-sensor-market • Global CCD Image Sensors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ccd-image-sensors-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

