Hacksaw Blades Market projected to reach US$1.547 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.21%

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the hacksaw blades market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1.547 billion by 2030.The global hacksaw blades market has been experiencing steady growth in recent years, driven by the increasing popularity of DIY projects and home renovations. This trend has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as more people have turned to DIY activities while spending more time at home. As a result, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for hacksaw blades in various industries, including construction , automotive, and metalworking. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of hacksaw blades with different sizes and materials has also contributed to the market's growth.One of the key factors driving the demand for hacksaw blades is the increasing number of DIY enthusiasts. With the rise of social media platforms and online tutorials, more and more people are taking on DIY projects to save money and add a personal touch to their homes. This has created a significant demand for high-quality and durable hacksaw blades that can handle a variety of materials.In response to this growing demand, manufacturers in the hacksaw blades market are constantly innovating and introducing new products to cater to the diverse needs of consumers.As the demand for hacksaw blades continues to rise, it is evident that this market is here to stay. With the increasing popularity of DIY projects and the constant innovation by manufacturers, the hacksaw blades market is poised for further growth in the coming years. As a part of the report, the major players operating in the hacksaw blades market that have been covered are Apex Tool Group, Klein Tools, Disston Company, Inc., Lenox Corporation, Fein, L. S. Starrett Company, Stanley Black & Decker, among others.The market analytics report segments the hacksaw blades market as follows:By blade type:• Regular Blade• Raker Blade• Wavy BladeBy material type:• Carbon Steel• High-Speed Steel• Bimetal• Tungsten Carbide• Diamond-Tipped• Alloy Steel• OthersBy Application:• Metal Cutting• Wood Cutting• Plastic Cutting• Ceramic Cutting• OthersBy regions• North America• South America• Europe• Middle East and Africa• Asia PacificCompanies Profiled:• Apex Tool Group• Klein Tools• Disston Company, Inc.• Lenox Corporation• Fein• L. S. Starrett Company• Stanley Black & Decker• Blackhawk Industrial• DeWalt 