Knowband Launches Next Gen VideoMate & Mobile App Builder for Online Stores

FRANCE, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband, a trusted provider of eCommerce solutions, has unveiled two game-changing solutions for modern e-commerce plugins: the dynamic VideoMate and the feature-rich Mobile App Builder. As consumer behaviour continues to shift toward mobile-first interactions and video-driven content, Knowband empowers online merchants to stay ahead with plugins designed for impact, engagement, and growth of their e-commerce stores.Given the explosive rise of short-form video content, modern consumers are increasingly drawn to quick, engaging experiences. This includes platforms like Instagram Reels, TikTok, and YouTube Shorts, which continue to see strong engagement, especially among younger audiences. In response to this trend, VideoMate empowers e-commerce store owners to integrate reel-style videos directly into their product pages, making it easier to capture customer attention and drive conversions. The Video Manager Module simplifies the process of adding these dynamic visuals, helping merchants create content that aligns with the preferences of today’s digital-native customers.Complementing this, Knowband’s Mobile App Builder ensures that the same engaging video content and complete shopping experience are seamlessly delivered on mobile apps. With native app support for platforms like PrestaShop, WooCommerce, OpenCart, and Magento, merchants can deliver fast, intuitive, and video-rich shopping experiences right on their customers’ smartphones."In an era where attention spans are shrinking, video is no longer optional—it's essential," said Mr Kumar, Co-Founder of Knowband. "Moreover, we saw a clear need for a plugin that allows eCommerce brands to speak the language of today's generation. VideoMate was designed from that vision. Specifically, it gives merchants the power to turn static product pages into vibrant, story-driven experiences that truly connect with customers."He further emphasised, "VideoMate isn't just a module; it's a movement toward more immersive online shopping. Indeed, we believe it's the future of eCommerce. Every click tells a story, and every product has a voice."Furthermore, data consistently reveals video content's power to enhance user engagement and retention. Recognising this trend, Knowband’s Video Manager Extension empowers retailers to build stronger customer connections through strategic video integration.VideoMate gives you the flexibility of both short-form and long-form video formats, something traditional approaches can't match. This bridges the gap between conventional product listings and today's fast-paced, video-driven culture. Consequently, merchants can now effortlessly repurpose viral social media content. This includes influencer collaborations or brand-created Reels to connect with mobile-first users. The result is deeper engagement, stronger brand recall, and ultimately, higher conversion rates.Essential Key Features of the VideoMate ExtensionVideoMate equips eCommerce merchants with comprehensive video capabilities. Store owners can add videos across all major areas of their store. This includes product pages, category pages, the homepage, best-seller sections, and new arrivals. Using the Opencart Video Manager Extension , retailers can place impactful visual content strategically. Moreover, e-merchants can position the videos exactly where customers are most engaged. As a result, this strategic video placement enhances storytelling and builds trust. It keeps customers immersed in a visually rich browsing experience.Additionally, adding and managing video content is effortless. This is thanks to the built-in uploader available in both PrestaShop and OpenCart versions. Specifically, store admins can upload videos directly from their local system. They can assign them to specific sections and update or remove content, all without touching code. For added interactivity, Knowband's Prestashop VideoMate Module includes a customisable video carousel.Essential Key Features of Mobile App Builder PluginRecognising the surge in mobile shopping, Knowband’s Prestashop Mobile App Builder Module helps online stores deliver seamless, on-the-go shopping experiences. Moreover, the mobile app builder enables merchants to create native Android and iOS apps that sync perfectly with their website's catalogue, checkout process, and customer accounts. With real-time order updates, intuitive navigation, and offline mode support, the Opencart mobile app builder ensures brands stay connected with their mobile-first audience.Merchants can personalise the app’s layout, banners, and colour themes to reflect their brand identity. Additionally, secure and simplified checkout processes, including multiple payment and shipping options, enhance the user experience. With built-in push notification support, store owners can keep customers engaged by sending alerts about new arrivals, offers, and abandoned carts directly to their devicesFashion Store Owner Katherine Sees Real Results with VideoMateKatherine, who runs a trendy online fashion boutique, recently integrated VideoMate into her PrestaShop store, and the impact was immediate. She started showcasing product review videos, try-on clips, and styling guides right on her product pages, helping customers make faster, more confident purchase decisions.Video Content That ConvertsFrom unboxing videos to behind-the-scenes fashion shoots, VideoMate allowed Katherine to use a variety of video types that connected with her audience. “It made my store feel more real and relatable,” she said. “Customers love seeing how the clothes look on real people, not just models.” With VideoMate, fashion retailers can turn video content into a powerful sales tool.In conclusion, VideoMate is a groundbreaking solution that addresses one of the most pressing needs in modern eCommerce—captivating, video-driven product presentation. By combining powerful features with seamless integration, the Prestashop Video Manager Plugin enables online retailers to deliver more engaging shopping experiences, meet evolving consumer expectations, and stay ahead of the competition.Alongside VideoMate, Knowband’s Mobile App Builder offers merchants the ability to extend these rich, interactive experiences to mobile platforms. Together, they form a complete toolkit for future-ready eCommerce success.Both solutions are now available for download on the Knowband website and are fully compatible with PrestaShop, WooCommerce, OpenCart, and Magento.Knowband is a prominent name in the e-commerce industry, renowned for developing high-quality plugins and modules for leading platforms such as PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento. The company is dedicated to delivering smart, performance-driven solutions that empower online retailers to optimise user experience, drive conversions, and simplify store management. Since its inception in 2006, Knowband has earned the trust of more than 50,000 merchants worldwide, establishing itself as a reliable innovator in the digital commerce space.

