Knowband Expands Offerings with GTM and AI Content Generator

Knowband launches Google Tag Manager and AI Content Generator plugins Knowband introduces powerful ecommerce analytics and AI content Plugins Knowband’s Google Tag Manager plugin simplifies advanced ecommerce tracking for online stores.

Knowband’s Google Tag Manager and AI Content Generator & Translator combo boosts conversions by up to 45%, automates content, and enhances customer insights.

Combining Google Tag Manager and AI Content Generator like Claude, DeepSeek, ChatGPT, and Gemini helps online stores boost insights and automate content creation” — Mr. Kumar, Knowband's Co-founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowband, a leading provider of plugins and add-ons for online stores like PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento 2, has highlighted the benefits of combining their Google Tag Manager and AI Content Generator modules. As e-commerce competition grows, recent studies show that stores using both advanced analytics and optimized content achieve up to 45% higher conversion rates.As online stores strive to stay competitive, the combination of automation and real-time insights has become crucial. With the ever-growing competition in the eCommerce industry, it has become crucial for online stores to have a strong online presence and provide high-quality product information to their customers. This is where Knowband's latest offering comes into play. By combining the capabilities of Google Tag Manager and AI Content Generator, online retailers can now have a more efficient and streamlined approach towards managing their eCommerce analytics and product content.Knowband’s Google Tag Manager is a powerful plugin that allows website owners to manage and understand events happening in their stores without the need for coding knowledge. By integrating this with Knowband's AI Content Generator, online retailers can now automatically generate high-quality product descriptions, titles, meta titles and meta descriptions for their products. This not only saves time and effort but also ensures consistency and accuracy in product information across the website.Knowband's co-founder Mr. Kumar said, "We are excited to reveal this powerful combination of Google Tag Manager and AI Content Generator module. This will not only help online retailers improve their e-commerce analytics but also automate the process of product content creation, making it more efficient and accurate. We believe this will be a game-changer for online stores, especially in this highly competitive market."The Google Tag Manager shows what customers like and how they make purchases. Then, the Opencart AI Content Generator & Translator Plugin quickly creates descriptions that match those habits. It can also translate all content into multiple languages with just a few clicks.Knowband’s Google Tag Manager and AI Content Generator modules simplify the process by tracking customer behaviour with the Google Tag Manager, store owners gain deep insights into their audience’s preferences, shopping habits, and buying patterns. At the same time, the AI Content Generator automatically creates relevant product descriptions, titles, and category content, saving time and effort. This powerful combination ensures that content is always fresh, engaging, and optimized for search engines. With these tools, store owners can quickly adapt to changing market trends and improve the customer experience. The result was higher conversion rates, better customer engagement, and ultimately, increased sales.Essential Key Features of Knowband's Google Tag Manager Plugin and AI Content Generator/Translator PluginThe Prestashop Google Tag Manager module includes an advanced event-tracking feature. This allows businesses to monitor and analyze user interactions across their websites, delivering crucial insights into user behaviour. Specifically, e-commerce stores benefit from tracking key actions like product clicks, add-to-cart events, and completed purchases. As a result, store owners can make informed, data-driven decisions to improve user experience and increase conversions. Additionally, the Prestashop AI Content Generator & Translator Module seamlessly integrates with Google Analytics 4, allowing businesses to combine powerful event tracking with comprehensive traffic and performance data in one place.The Google Tag Manager module also captures UTM parameters, enabling businesses to accurately track the source, medium, and campaign performance of user visits. This enhancement significantly improves marketing attribution and empowers merchants to make more informed, data-driven decisions.On the other hand, the Prestashop AI Content Generator & Translator Module leverages artificial intelligence to simplify content creation and localization. It automatically generates and translates product titles, descriptions, meta titles, and meta descriptions.Importantly, the AI-powered Content Generator & Translator module is powered by leading AI technologies, including Claude, DeepSeek, ChatGPT, and Gemini. By combining the strengths of these advanced models, the module delivers high-quality, consistent, and accurate content. Moreover, with built-in multilingual support, it helps businesses expand their global reach and communicate effectively with international customers.Knowband’s Google Tag Manager for OpenCart works immediately, with no setup required. It tracks every customer action product views, cart additions, checkouts, purchases, and more. It also monitors coupon use, account logins, and wishlist saves. The module also identifies which marketing campaigns bring in the highest traffic. Sales. All this happens without requiring any technical skills.“Store owners using our combined modules have reported cutting product listing time by 75% and seeing a 32% boost in conversion rates,” said Mr. Kumar, Co-Founder of Knowband.The OpenCart AI Content Generator Plugin creates polished product descriptions in minutes. It helps build SEO-friendly titles and descriptions that stand out in search results and attract more clicks. The module also generates category descriptions that guide customers while they browse. One of its top features is language translation. With just a few clicks, store owners can translate their entire catalogue. You can also update large numbers of products at once, making it easy to keep content fresh.The Magento 2 AI Content Translator also enables automatic translation of product titles, descriptions, meta titles, and meta descriptions, supporting all languages configured in your store.Both modules are available separately on the Knowband website. They work with popular self-hosted platforms like PrestaShop, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and Magento 2.Founded in 2006, Knowband has become a trusted name in eCommerce solutions. Today, the company supports over 25,000 merchants across more than 140 countries. With over 80 plugins designed for major platforms, Knowband helps businesses of all sizes improve store functionality. Since 2020, Knowband has maintained 40% annual growth. It continues to expand its product lineup while staying committed to simple, effective tools that solve real-world eCommerce challenges.

How Knowband’s AI Content Generator Boosts Ecommerce Performance

