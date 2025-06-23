Author and Historian John Allen Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PERRIS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. John Allen, a renowned historian and researcher, is excited to announce a new discovery in his family’s history that intertwines with significant historical events, shedding new light on some of the most pivotal moments of the early 20th century. At the heart of this discovery is a fascinating photograph from 1937, taken in Paris, which has captured the imagination of historians and the public alike. The photograph features Dr. Allen’s father, an accomplished pianist who played with the famed Josephine Baker band, seated alongside unidentified individuals later revealed to be key figures in the French Resistance during World War II.

Dr. Allen recounts the mystery that shrouded the photograph for decades, “I always wondered about the woman seated with my father in the picture. It was only through research and a chance article that I was able to identify her as Marie Madeline Fourcade, the leader of the French Resistance. To think that my father might have brushed shoulders with such historic figures is truly astonishing.”

The captivating photograph is now featured on Dr. Allen’s website, serving as a visual testament to the depth of family history intertwined with world events. The picture includes another prominent figure, Greorges Lantanou Lascau, an official equivalent to the head of the CIA within the French military at the time, further emphasizing the photograph’s historical significance.

In his pursuit to unveil the full story, Dr. Allen speculates on his father’s potential involvement with the French Resistance’s clandestine operations, especially their recruiting efforts to track German military movements before the official outbreak of World War II. However, Dr. Allen thoughtfully cautions, “While our family history intersects with some remarkable moments, there are still many unknowns. History is complex, and we must consider all possible scenarios.”

Beyond the photograph, Dr. Allen explores other intriguing family connections to historical events. His father’s career as a professional musician started at a young age in Columbus, Ohio, playing Brahms compositions for silent horror films. This artistic foundation led to a distinguished musical career, including performances at New York City’s Savoy Ballroom and the Cotton Club—precursors to his role in Josephine Baker’s band in France.

Upon returning to the United States, Dr. Allen’s father continued to contribute to the arts by joining the Navy and performing with the Navy band—one distinguished enough to catch the interest of Louis Armstrong. Dr. Allen’s historical account uncovers how segregation policies shaped the band’s composition and its influential standing during WWII, performing for audiences including President FDR and Hollywood stars like Bing Crosby and Tony Bennett. The band’s involvement was pivotal during the development of the United Service Organizations (USO), illustrating how music served as a bridge in tumultuous times.

Dr. Allen also touches upon earlier family roots, exploring his great-grandfather’s entrepreneurial ventures in the early 1900s and the speculative connections to the infamous Prohibition-era figure, George Remus. While documentation remains elusive, the storied history creates possible ties to the real-life inspirations behind The Great Gatsby and prohibition’s underground dealings.

Dr. Allen’s passion for history comes through in every page of this compelling narrative. As he works to bring these stories to the forefront, he remains committed to sharing them with the public and encouraging others to explore their personal history, understanding how individual lives often intersect with broader historical currents.

About Dr. John Allen

Dr. John Allen is an acclaimed historian known for his meticulous research and ability to connect personal histories with significant historical events. With a passion for uncovering stories that illuminate the past, Dr. Allen provides unique insights into historical narratives, always striving to bring history alive for his audience.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. John Allen in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, June 17th at 5pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-and-historian/id1785721253?i=1000713513999

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-author-281838566/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7aZwsJtxcWDVTWyiMbV8D3

For more information about Dr. John Allen, please visit https://jeallenauthor.com/

