Leadership and Business Coach Eileen Wainwright of Wright Impact Group Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

COLUMBUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadership doesn’t come with a playbook. For many business owners, success brings more pressure than clarity. That’s where Eileen Wainwright comes in. Eileen helps growth-minded leaders shift from reacting to leading with purpose, blending strategy, systems, and leadership development so no one carries the business alone. Eileen is the founder and president of Wright Impact Group, a coaching, consulting, and advisory company. She has over 25 years of experience with business processes, successful startups, operational excellence, and sales performance.

Eileen’s journey began with an unexpected lesson in dial tone. During a temp role at a global financial services company, a site manager took her to a manhole to show how calls connect. That moment sparked a curiosity that led to a decade in operational leadership roles.

In 2007 Eileen made the leap into sales at a growing start-up and that’s when a deeper pattern emerged. She noticed companies were investing in technology to solve problems that were rooted in people or process. Rather than just selling solutions, she shifted her focus to help solve the right problems first. Since then, she’s helped businesses scale, navigate mergers, and work through the friction that comes with growth.

Today she helps leaders create space to lead, especially when the day-to-day pulls them in every direction. Some are growing fast and need better systems. Others are running into roadblocks they can’t quite name. Eileen works alongside them to get clear on what’s in the way and move from reacting to leading with clarity.

Eileen believes the strongest leaders are self-aware and aligned. She brings emotional intelligence and mindfulness into her work, helping leaders lead with more intention. Every engagement is tailored to what will move the needle, never a one-size-fits-all approach.

“I have a passion for organizing complexity. I get jazzed helping leaders bring order to chaos whether it’s clarifying priorities, tightening execution, or putting the right systems in place. Sometimes that starts with an operational assessment, but it’s always about building the foundation that drives results across sales, operations, and customer experience”

Eileen understands the pressure leaders face because she’s been there.. Too often, they’re stuck firefighting instead of solving root issues Many are stretched thin, with too little clarity. And what worked in early on doesn’t hold up as the business grows. Leading at scale takes a different kind of focus and support.

In her interview with Jim, Eileen discusses her flexible approach, assessment tools, and people-centered strategies that help leaders break through and move forward with clarity.

”Relationships are at the core of everything I do. When there’s trust, progress happens and that foundation has helped me grow this business.”

Wright impact Group

helps leaders cut through the noise and turn strategy into action. They help businesses clarify priorities, remove what’s getting in the way, and build systems and leadership to support sustainable growth. Grounded in real-world experience, their approach is practical, adaptable, and focused on creating lasting results without adding unnecessary complexity.

Close Up Radio recently featured Eileen Wainwright in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, June 17th at 2pm EDT

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-and-business/id1785721253?i=1000713512427

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-and-281838568/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5OjiDpgiX9xSohsjKURzAH

For more information about Eileen Wainwright and her work please visit www.wrightimpactgroup.com

