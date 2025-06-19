Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Market Report 2025 – Insights for Long-Term Investment & Planning

Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Growth Trajectory Of The Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Market?

The single-cell analysis transcriptomics marketplace has witnessed rapid growth in the recent past. It is projected to expand from $0.97 billion in 2024 to $1.09 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.7%. This surge during the historic period can be attributed to the escalating demand for personalized medicine, the increasing prevalence of chronic and rare diseases, the rise of personalized medicine, expanding demand for high-throughput sequencing, and the proliferation of applications in cancer research.

What Is The Projected Growth And Size Of The Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Market?

The single-cell analysis transcriptomics market size is forecasted to experience swift growth in the ensuing years, expanding to $1.74 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.4%. This anticipated growth in the forecast period is set to be driven by the increasing use in drug discovery and development, an expanding adoption of precision medicine, government initiatives supporting genomics research, and advances in the affordability of sequencing technologies. Significant trends during this period include advancements in microfluidics and sequencing platforms, the integration of artificial intelligence in data analysis, the development of multi-omics approaches, and innovations in single-cell isolation techniques, coupled with a focus on spatial transcriptomics.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=24400&type=smp

What Are The Major Market Drivers For Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Market?

One major driver expected to fuel the growth of the single-cell analysis transcriptomics market in the near future is the increasing adoption of personalized medicine. Personalized medicine refers to a medical approach that customizes treatment based on an individual’s genetic profile, lifestyle, and environment. The upsurge in the adoption of personalized medicine has been facilitated by significant strides in genetic sequencing, enabling tailored treatments to individual genetic profiles, thus enhancing efficacy. Single-cell analysis transcriptomics helps uncover individual gene expression profiles, subsequently guiding personalized treatments based on a patient’s unique biology. It enhances the effectiveness of treatment, reduces side effects, and promotes early disease diagnosis. For instance, in February 2024, according to the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based hospital and healthcare organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, up from six in 2022.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-analysis-transcriptomics-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Industry Players And What Recent Advancements Have Been Made?

The single-cell analysis transcriptomics arena is populated by major players including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., 10x Genomics Inc., Abcam Limited, Novogene Co. Ltd., Standard BioTools Inc., Akoya Biosciences Inc., Parse Biosciences Inc., Cell Microsystems Inc., Mission Bio Inc., Relation Therapeutics Ltd., CYTENA GmbH, Fluent BioSciences

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Market?

Major companies operating in the single-cell analysis transcriptomics market are primarily focusing on creating innovative products, such as single-cell RNA sequencing kits, to streamline workflows and gain deeper insights into cellular heterogeneity. For instance, in June 2022, Fluent BioSciences Inc., a US-based biotechnology company specializing in single-cell analysis and molecular research technologies, launched PIPseq T2 and T20 v3.0 kits. These kits offer sensitive, scalable, and flexible transcriptomic analysis suitable for low-cell diversity studies and large-scale tissue profiling, making them a highly accessible and cost-effective single-cell RNA sequencing resource.

How Is The Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Market Segmented?

The single-cell analysis transcriptomics market is divided by –

1 By Component: Equipment, Consumables, Software And Services

2 By Technology: Single-Cell Ribonucleic Acid RNA Sequencing, Microfluidics-Based Techniques, Other Technologies

3 By Application: Clinical Diagnostics, Developmental Biology, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Academic And Research Institutions, Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies

What Regional Insights Are Provided For The Single-Cell Analysis Transcriptomics Market?

North America was the largest region in the single-cell analysis transcriptomics market in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Single-Cell Omics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-omics-global-market-report

Single-cell Analysis Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-analysis-global-market-report

Single-Cell Genome Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/single-cell-genome-sequencing-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company boasts over 15,000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies. Armed with over 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from industry leaders, they offer comprehensive data-rich research to supply you with the insights you need to stay at the top of your field.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.