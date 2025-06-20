ImagineHealth Partners with Deep Longevity to Bring Biological Age Testing to Thai Providers

ImagineHealth Logo Partnership Deep Longevity

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ImagineHealth, Thailand’s leading Longevity Facilitator, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with Deep Longevity, a global leader in AI-powered aging clocks and biological age assessments. Through this partnership, ImagineHealth will distribute Deep Longevity’s innovative biological and psychological age reports to clinics, hospitals, and wellness centers across Thailand.

Thai providers can now offer clients personalized insights into their biological and psychological aging — a valuable enhancement to longevity programs, wellness packages, and regenerative therapies.

Unlike most biological age tests that involve international sample shipments or long turnaround times, Deep Longevity provides near-instant results using standard blood panels, making it both cost-effective and accessible for physicians, providers, and clients.

“This partnership is an exciting milestone for our mission,” said Henning Kalwa, CEO of ImagineHealth. “We believe in Thailand as an emerging longevity destination, and a quick, cost-effective biological age test like the one provided by Deep Longevity will play an important part for clinics, hospitals, and wellness resorts in delivering modern preventive care.”

Deep Longevity’s technology is already in use by reputable Thai providers such as VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center at Bumrungrad International Hospital. Now, through ImagineHealth, access will expand to many more healthcare and wellness organizations.

“ImagineHealth is well embedded in the Thai longevity and health space,” said Deepankar Nayak, CEO of Deep Longevity. “We believe their efforts will help Deep Longevity successfully set foot in Thailand and support many health-conscious individuals and biohackers in tracking and improving their health.”

About ImagineHealth

ImagineHealth is Thailand’s leading Longevity Facilitator, providing international clients and local partners with access to next-generation regenerative and longevity therapies. The company works with a carefully selected network of hospitals, wellness centers, and medical experts to facilitate world-class treatments in a transparent, affordable, and personalized way. ImagineHealth believes in Thailand's future as a global hub for medical travel and healthy aging.

About Deep Longevity

Deep Longevity develops cutting-edge AI algorithms that predict biological and psychological age using blood panels, DNA methylation, and psychological profiling. Their tools are used by clinicians, researchers, and wellness providers globally to measure aging and support personalized interventions that extend healthspan and lifespan. The company is headquartered in Hong Kong with a global client base.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.