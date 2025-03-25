SpineX’s Neuromodulation Technology Expands to Global Markets Through Partnership between Vivatronix and ImagineHealth

ImagineHealth Logo SpineX Logo

ImagineHealth and Vivatronix partner to bring SpineX’s neuromodulation technology to global markets, enhancing recovery for neurological condition patients.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivatronix Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and ImagineHealth Co., Ltd. announce a strategic partnership to bring xStep, a pioneering non-invasive spinal cord neuromodulator, to international markets. Powered by SpineX’s cutting-edge neuromodulation technology, xStep is designed for at-home use—making it easier, more convenient, and cost-effective for patients to actively participate in their recovery. This breakthrough device aims to accelerate rehabilitation and improve outcomes for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and complex neurological disorders—enhancing mobility, independence, and quality of life.

SpineX Technologies: Transforming Patient Care

SpineX is a clinical-stage bioelectric solutions company pioneering the world’s first non-invasive treatments for neurogenic bladder (NB) and cerebral palsy (CP). The company’s groundbreaking devices include SCiP™, a non-invasive spinal cord neuromodulation device designed to improve motor function in children with cerebral palsy, and SCONE™, a non-invasive neuromodulation device aimed at treating neurogenic bladder issues resulting from spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, or stroke. Both SCONE™ and SCiP™ have received US FDA Breakthrough Devices designation, a process that fast-tracks regulatory review, facilitates direct access to FDA experts, and streamlines the approval process. This designation highlights the potential of these devices to significantly improve patient care and outcomes.

The latest addition to SpineX's family of innovative devices is xStep, which aims to enhance motor function, improve bladder control, and significantly improve the quality of life for patients suffering from complex neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, neurogenic bladder, spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. By harnessing SpineX's cutting-edge neuromodulation technology, xStep offers a promising solution for individuals living with these debilitating conditions, improving their daily lives and long-term outcomes.

A Shared Vision

By joining forces, Vivatronix and ImagineHealth are expanding access to these transformative neuromodulation solutions. Their shared goal is to restore mobility, independence, and dignity to those facing the daily challenges of neurological conditions.

Parag Gad, Co-Founder and CEO of SpineX and Founder and CEO of Vivatronix, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"We’re excited to partner with ImagineHealth to expand access to our transformative neuromodulation technologies,” said Parag Gad. "Henning Kalwa’s expertise and ImagineHealth’s global reach make them an ideal partner as we introduce xStep to international markets and improve the lives of patients with neurological conditions."

Henning Kalwa, Founder and CEO of ImagineHealth, adds:

"For decades, patients have been waiting for a solution like xStep," said Henning Kalwa. "We are proud to partner with SpineX and Vivatronix to ensure more patients can access this groundbreaking technology and reclaim their mobility and independence. This collaboration perfectly aligns with ImagineHealth’s mission to bring life-changing innovations to patients worldwide."

About SpineX Inc.

SpineX Inc. is a clinical-stage bioelectric US-based MedTech company developing non-invasive spinal cord neuromodulation devices as a platform technology. Founded by Drs. Parag Gad, Evgeniy Kreydin, and Reggie Edgerton, pioneers in spinal cord electrical stimulation research, SpineX is committed to transforming the lives of individuals with neurological conditions. Over the years, SpineX has expanded its expertise through collaboration with clinicians, engineers, and neuroscience researchers to develop breakthrough medical devices. Its groundbreaking devices, SCONE™ and SCiP™, have received the US FDA Breakthrough Device designation and continue demonstrating their transformative potential through clinical trials. In recognition of its achievements, SpineX was recently awarded the Gold Medal for New HealthTech Innovation of the Year by Merit Awards. Learn more at www.spinex.co.

About Vivatronix Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Vivatronix is the exclusive license holder of SpineX technologies and the manufacturer of cutting-edge neuromodulation devices in India. As a leader in non-invasive neuromodulation therapies, Vivatronix is dedicated to transforming lives with innovative medical solutions for complex neurological conditions.

About ImagineHealth Co., Ltd.

Based in Thailand, ImagineHealth is a leading health facilitator specializing in global medical tourism and next-generation health solutions. Through partnerships with world-class healthcare providers, ImagineHealth connects international patients with high-quality treatments and cutting-edge technologies, ensuring optimal care and outcomes. Visit imaginehealth.io to learn more.

Interested in Learning More?

To discover how xStep can benefit patients and healthcare providers, contact ImagineHealth at contact@imaginehealth.io. We look forward to helping you explore this groundbreaking technology and its potential to improve patient outcomes.

