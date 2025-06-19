Global Release of Hemp/Cannabis Genetic Classification and Testing Standards to Reshape Policy and Commerce

VpH and Original Breeders League unveil a scientific framework set to transform hemp and cannabis into a regulated global industry.

This white paper represents a turning point—transforming cannabis from a fragmented commodity into a science-based global industry.” — Dr. Elias Jackson, SVP, Government & Scientific Affairs, Vyripharm

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A historic white paper co-authored by VpH and the Original Breeders League (OBL) titled “Hemp/Cannabis Testing Standard and Genetic Classification: A Framework for Innovation, Regulation, and Economic Growth” is released and now globally available.This groundbreaking document provides a unified scientific foundation to support regulatory compliance, enhance therapeutic applications, and accelerate investment in the hemp and cannabis sectors. With pressure mounting globally around THC restrictions and quality control gaps, this paper delivers an actionable roadmap rooted in standardized testing and genetic classification.Strategic Implications:The paper proposes a model for governments, businesses, researchers, and health organizations to align on definitions, compliance, and IP protections—paving the way for scalable trade, improved patient outcomes, and global leadership in cannabinoid science.VpH, a subsidiary of Vyripharm Enterprises Inc., partnered with OBL, a global steward of genetic integrity, to deliver this timely publication. Together, they address inconsistencies in labeling, lack of reproducibility in research, and mounting regulatory ambiguity.Stakeholders across the value chain—from cultivators to policymakers—are encouraged to read the white paper and adopt its framework for real-time implementation.The white paper is now available and can be downloaded directly from the Original Breeders League ( https://www.oblintl.com/ ) or VpH ( http://www.vyripharmbio.com ) websites. Click the link.

