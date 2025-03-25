VpH, LLC and Original Breeders League Partner to Establish the First Federal Cannabis Genetics Framework

VpH & OBL set the gold standard for cannabis genetics, compliance, and regulation, paving the way for federal oversight and industry-wide accountability.

HOUSTON, TX / LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VpH , LLC and Original Breeders League Partner to Establish the First Federal Cannabis Genetics FrameworkHouston, TX / Los Angeles, CA – March 25, 2025 – VpH, LLC, the Agri-biopharmaceutical subsidiary of Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc. (VEI), and Original Breeders League (OBL), a global leader in cannabis genetics, have announced a groundbreaking partnership to develop the first federally recognized framework for cannabis genetic quality control in the United States.This initiative is centered around a comprehensive white paper, designed as a strategic regulatory blueprint for both state and federal agencies. The document aims to standardize genetic classification, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance public safety, positioning the cannabis industry for responsible federal legalization.Establishing a National Cannabis Genetic Classification SystemThe fragmented state-by-state regulations governing cannabis have led to inconsistencies in quality, testing, and compliance. As the federal government moves closer to nationwide cannabis reform, a science-backed regulatory framework is essential.The VpH–OBL partnership seeks to:🔹 Create a Federally Recognized Cannabis Genetic Classification System – Ensuring consistent cannabinoid profiles for predictable medical and consumer use.🔹 Implement Patent-Protected Testing Protocols – Using VpH’s BioSync™ Platform to standardize potency, contaminant screening, and genetic authentication.🔹 Develop a Unified Compliance Roadmap – Aligning U.S. cannabis commerce with global pharmaceutical-grade quality standards."This white paper is a foundational step toward securing the future of cannabis as a federally recognized industry," said Dr. Elias Jackson, Senior Vice President of VpH. "With OBL, we are delivering the science and structure regulators need to ensure consumer safety, medical efficacy, and industry-wide accountability."VpH: Advancing Compliance & Scientific ValidationVpH, LLC is leading the integration of pharmaceutical-grade compliance into agri-biopharmaceutical research. With decades of expertise under Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc., VpH has pioneered one of the only federally patent-protected cannabis testing platforms engineered to meet FDA, DEA, and USDA standards.Key BioSync™ Capabilities:✅ End-to-End Track-and-Trace Visibility✅ Real-Time Data Integration✅ FDA-Validated Testing Outputs✅ Biometric Chain-of-Custody AuthenticationVpH’s compliance framework is expected to support pilot programs for federally regulated cannabis, providing a critical pathway for FDA-approved Investigational New Drug (IND) applications and expanded medical research programs."Our mission is not only to help cannabis companies comply with regulations," Dr. Jackson added. "We are actively shaping the compliance infrastructure—ensuring that genetic consistency, formulation data, and clinical outcomes are all factored into future federal policies."OBL: Defining the Future of Cannabis GeneticsAs a premier cannabis genetics company, OBL specializes in strain integrity, genetic preservation, and pharmaceutical-grade cannabis breeding."Cannabis is a $45 billion industry, yet we still lack federally recognized genetic standards," said Priscilla Agoncillo, Co-Founder of OBL. "This is a consumer safety issue. Patients and consumers deserve transparency and consistency in the products they rely on."OBL’s expertise in genetic standardization and regulatory science makes it a key contributor to shaping federal cannabis policy."Cannabis cannot be fully legitimized as a commercial or medical product until we establish national genetic traceability," Agoncillo continued. "Our collaboration with VpH ensures that patients, researchers, and businesses alike have access to safe, reliable, and standardized cannabis products."OBL’s Chief Genetics Officer, Jim Sadegi, reinforced this commitment:"With our decades of phenotype and genotype tracking, we are providing the genetic foundation for the future of legal cannabis. This white paper is the first step toward a national compliance model that ensures quality, accountability, and global industry leadership."Setting the Standard for Federal OversightThe VpH–OBL White Paper, set for release later this year, will serve as a regulatory guide for federal agencies, lawmakers, industry leaders, and healthcare professionals.📌 A federally recognized cannabis genetic classification system📌 Standardized testing and certification protocols📌 Scientific data linking cannabinoid profiles to therapeutic outcomes📌 A roadmap for pharmaceutical-grade cannabis integration"By aligning cannabis regulation with pharmaceutical and agricultural standards, we are building a compliance model that will allow the industry to thrive responsibly under federal oversight," said Dr. Jackson.About VpH, LLCVpH, LLC is the Agri-biopharmaceutical subsidiary of Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc., focused on cannabinoid-based drug development, compliance solutions, and regulatory frameworks.About Original Breeders League (OBL)Original Breeders League (OBL) is a global leader in cannabis genetics and breeding. With an extensive archive of proprietary cultivars, OBL supports medical, recreational, and pharmaceutical cannabis

