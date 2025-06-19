Libya to Host Its First Major Tech Expo: Code Libya 2026 to Launch in Benghazi

Code Libya 2026 Exhibition

Code Libya 2026, Libya’s first tech & AI expo, kicks off May 11–14 in Benghazi to spotlight innovation and digital growth in North Africa.

BENGHAZI, LIBYA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Libya to Host Its First Major Tech Expo: Code Libya 2026 to Launch in BenghaziA bold new chapter in Libya’s digital future is set to begin with the launch of Code Libya 2026, the country’s first national expo dedicated to technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence . Taking place from May 11–14, 2026 at the Benghazi Exhibition Centre, this groundbreaking event aims to position Libya as a rising hub for digital transformation and next-generation talent in North Africa.Organized by ATEX International Exhibitions, Code Libya 2026 will bring together startups, investors, tech pioneers, government leaders, and the public for four days of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and future-building.A National Platform for InnovationAs the first event of its kind in Libya, Code Libya 2026 will feature:• 4 Conference Tracks — Covering artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, e-governance, FinTech, HealthTech, AgriTech, education and more• 70+ Expert Speakers — From Libya and beyond, offering real-world strategies and visionary insight• 6,000+ SQM of Exhibition Space — Showcasing local and international tech companies, startups, and solution providers• Interactive Activations — Including hackathons, workshops, and live demos for young developers, students, and entrepreneurs• 15,000+ Visitors Expected — Including decision-makers, business owners, tech enthusiasts, and future leadersWhy Libya, Why Now?Libya is at a critical moment of digital reinvention. With strong demand for modernization across public services, education, infrastructure, and commerce, Code Libya 2026 answers the call by:• Creating a space for national dialogue on tech policy and innovation• Attracting regional and global tech players to the Libyan market• Empowering youth and academic institutions to contribute to digital development• Driving investment and entrepreneurship through visibility and accessFocus AreasCode Libya 2026 will spotlight innovation across priority verticals that matter most to Libya’s growth:• Artificial Intelligence & Automation• Digital Government & E-Services• Cybersecurity & Digital Identity• HealthTech & EduTech• Smart Cities & Real Estate Tech• Fintech & Blockchain• Cloud Infrastructure & Telecom• AgriTech & Environmental InnovationWho Should Attend?• Tech companies & service providers seeking access to a new market• Government leaders & policymakers promoting digital transformation• Universities & incubators empowering youth participation• Investors & venture capitalists exploring high-potential startups• Business owners, students, and tech enthusiasts ready to engageAbout Code LibyaCode Libya is Libya’s inaugural national technology and innovation event, built to accelerate the country’s digital transformation and bridge the gap between public ambition, private innovation, and youth potential. It provides a rare opportunity for all stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and co-create the future of Libya, together.Register Your InterestBe part of a groundbreaking moment in North Africa’s digital transformation journey. Whether you're looking to explore the latest AI innovations, connect with industry leaders, or showcase your solutions to a highly engaged audience, Code Libya 2026 is your gateway to meaningful opportunities.Visit www.codeexpolibya.com to register your interest and stay informed as we unveil more about this exciting first edition.

