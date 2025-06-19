Dubai to Host the Inaugural Code DXB – The UAE’s First Sector-Focused AI Transformation Expo

Code DXB 2026

Code DXB 2026, Dubai’s first AI-focused B2B expo, lands June 4–5 to showcase real-world AI across key industries. Register now at www.codeexpodxb.com.

This is not just an AI showcase—it's where businesses will find practical, scalable tools to enhance productivity and adapt to a rapidly evolving digital landscape” — Jeano Pangan, Marketing Director of ATEX International Exhibitions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai is set to welcome the first-ever edition of Code DXB, a pioneering B2B technology expo focused entirely on AI-driven transformation across industries. Taking place on June 4–5, 2026, this landmark event will bring together more than 5,000 decision-makers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and technology providers to explore the future of artificial intelligence in business.As the only sector-focused AI expo in the UAE, Code DXB 2026 will showcase how real-time AI tools are revolutionising operations, driving efficiency, and delivering measurable results across four core industries: F&B and Hospitality, Real Estate and PropTech, Education and E-Learning, and Human Resources and Workplace Transformation.Organised by ATEX International Exhibitions, the event will take place at a leading venue in Dubai, a city recognised globally for its forward-thinking vision and commitment to digital transformation.A Glimpse of What to Expect at Code DXB 2026:· 2,000+ sqm of interactive exhibition space featuring AI solutions from leading tech providers· 4 dedicated conference tracks with keynotes, case studies, and expert panels tailored to industry needs· 5 live activations and showcases, from intelligent kitchens to virtual learning and automated hiring· A student hackathon under the theme “Reimagining Digital Life”, solving real-world sector challengesWhy Dubai? Why Now?The UAE has emerged as a regional leader in AI and innovation, driven by its National AI Strategy and strong government backing. With Dubai as a global hub for trade and technology, Code DXB is ideally positioned to connect regional players and global investors looking to engage with the Gulf’s dynamic tech ecosystem.Unlock Business, Partnership & Investment OpportunitiesIn addition to its content-rich agenda, Code DXB offers:· Curated B2B matchmaking between tech providers and buyers· A startup showcases zone and interactive demo pods· High-value networking sessions designed to spark collaboration· Direct access to decision-makers seeking actionable digital solutionsReady to Be Part of the Region’s Flagship AI Tech Event?Whether they’re a technology provider, business leader, investor, or innovator — don’t miss a chance to be part of Code DXB 2026. Register now: www.codeexpodxb.com /register-my-interestAbout Code DXBCode DXB is the UAE’s first multi-sector B2B platform focused on AI transformation. From smart kitchens to AI-driven HR platforms and virtual classrooms, Code DXB is where technology meets purpose — and where ideas turn into real-world impact.Organised by ATEX International ExhibitionsATEX International Exhibitions is a leading organiser of trade events across the Middle East and North Africa. Renowned for delivering high-quality experiences, ATEX connects thousands of professionals each year, fostering growth, innovation, and regional collaboration across sectors.For more information or to register, visit: www.codeexpodxb.com

