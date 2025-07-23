Pioneers Heating & Air Highlights Importance of HVAC Surge Protection in California

HVAC Company Advises Homeowners to Safeguard HVAC Systems from Power Surges During High-Heat Seasons

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Pasadena HVAC company, Pioneers Heating & Air , is encouraging homeowners to consider HVAC surge protection as an important step in maintaining system reliability during California’s increasingly unpredictable power events.With heatwaves, grid strain, and rolling blackouts becoming more common, protecting HVAC equipment from electrical surges is a preventive measure that can reduce costly damage and system downtime.Surge Protection for HVAC SystemsAs outlined in a recent blog post from the company, HVAC surge protectors are small devices installed near air conditioners, heat pumps, or electrical panels. Their function is to intercept sudden voltage spikes—often caused by power outages, lightning, or utility fluctuations—and divert the excess electricity before it reaches the system’s sensitive components.Modern HVAC systems rely on advanced electronics and circuit boards, which are especially vulnerable to power surges.Key components at risk include:◉ Circuit boards◉ Compressors◉ Blower motors◉ Thermostat wiringSurge protectors are specifically designed to defend these elements and reduce the likelihood of system failure.Surge Risk in PasadenaIn Pasadena, HVAC systems often operate under extreme heat conditions, particularly during prolonged summer heatwaves. High demand on the electrical grid can result in rolling blackouts, sudden power outages, or voltage fluctuations. These events increase the risk of surge-related damage, often when HVAC units are operating at full capacity.Without surge protection, homeowners face risks such as:◉ Damaged or burned-out compressors and motors◉ Complete HVAC failure during peak usage◉ Voided manufacturer warranties that exclude surge-related damage◉ Repair costs that may exceed several thousand dollarsEven minor electrical spikes can lead to long-term wear or undetected component failure.Cost and InstallationThe cost to install an HVAC surge protector, including parts and labor, typically ranges from $150 to $400, making it a relatively affordable upgrade compared to replacing a compressor or circuit board. HVAC-specific protectors are installed directly at the outdoor unit, offering targeted protection beyond what standard whole-home surge protectors may provide.Ideal Candidates for Surge ProtectionSurge protection is especially recommended for homes with newer HVAC systems that include variable-speed motors, advanced control boards, or smart thermostats. Older homes with outdated electrical infrastructure may also be more prone to voltage issues, increasing the value of localized protection.Installing a surge protector is also a practical add-on when replacing an air conditioning unit, upgrading a panel, or integrating smart home technology.About Pioneers Heating & AirPioneers Heating & Air provides residential HVAC maintenance, repair, and installation services in South Pasadena and the surrounding San Gabriel Valley. The company emphasizes preventive strategies that improve system longevity, energy performance, and equipment protection during high-demand seasons.For more information or to schedule a service evaluation, contact:Pioneers Heating & AirPioneers Heating & AirEmail: support@ pioneersheatingandair.com Phone: (747) 567-3671Website: pioneersheatingandair.com

