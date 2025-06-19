TOOTRiS Names Jillian Ritter as Director of Early Childhood Systems

Jillian Ritter joins TOOTRiS' Government Solutions team

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 25 years of experience in early childhood education, Jillian Ritter has earned a reputation as one of the field’s most trusted and insightful leaders. From her early days as a Child Care teacher and center director to her work on national policy and emergency response, she brings deep, firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing families, providers, and public systems. Now, she is bringing that expertise to TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive Child Care platform, as Director of Early Childhood Systems.

Ritter’s understanding of the Child Care landscape runs deep — because she has lived it at every level. Her journey began as a 5th grader, staying home in the mornings to care for her younger brother while her mom drove a school bus route. That early responsibility sparked a passion that led her to the classroom, and to the front lines of national systems-building work.

In her new role, Ritter will support the TOOTRiS Government Solutions team, working alongside state agencies, Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) networks, and community organizations to strengthen Child Care infrastructure and improve access for families.

“I’m incredibly excited to be working with TOOTRiS,” said Ritter. “I’ve seen just how essential quality Child Care is — not only for children and families, but for the strength of our communities. I am passionate about supporting the people and systems that make it possible.”

Originally from Michigan and now based in Indiana, Ritter spent years working in Head Start and Early Head Start programs across both states before transitioning into national leadership roles.

She spent the last 14 years with Child Care Aware® of America (CCAoA), where she led and supported several impactful national initiatives. As part of the Department of Defense-funded Military Child Care Liaison Initiative, Ritter worked across DoD-selected states to help increase the availability and quality of off-installation Child Care for military families, while expanding access to provider training and support.

She also played a lead role on CCAoA’s Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery Team, offering training, coaching, and technical assistance to CCR&Rs and providers to ensure operational continuity before, during, and after disasters. Her work focused not only on helping Child Care programs stay resilient — but also on making sure the support systems behind them, including CCR&Rs themselves, could continue serving families and communities in times of crisis.

Her national work also extended to research projects focused on improving Child Care quality, availability, and affordability.

“Jillian brings a unique combination of real-world experience and systems insight,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “She’s lived the challenges that families and providers face every day — and she’s experienced and has had great success building policies and partnerships that make a difference.”

What began out of necessity grew into purpose. While working full-time at a local Child Care center, Ritter changed her college major to Child Development — an experience that shaped her lasting commitment to supporting children and the professionals who care for them.

TOOTRiS is the nation’s most comprehensive Tech-Enabled Child Care Services Provider offering a state-of-the-art platform, that provides real-time access to over 230,000 care providers nationwide, while supporting working parents, Child Care programs, employers, agencies, and policymakers. Through its recent acquisition of WorkLife Systems and its expanding partnerships with CCR&Rs, TOOTRiS is transforming Child Care into a foundational pillar of a strong workforce and equitable economy.

