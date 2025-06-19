Risk.net launches Japanese edition – a new era in risk management insights

Risk.net Japanese edition https://www.risk.net/ja

Risk.net, the world’s leading source for in-depth news and analysis on complex markets, is excited to announce the launch of its Japanese edition.

WANCHAI, WANCHAI, HONG KONG, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launch Date: June 19, 2025Website: risk.net /jaRisk.net, the world’s leading source for in-depth news and analysis on complex markets, is excited to announce the launch of its Japanese edition. Japanese-speaking subscribers will now have access to a wealth of information on risk management, global financial markets, and regulatory developments, all in their native language.The Risk.net Japanese edition aims to empower professionals by exploring critical topics, assessing their implications, and engaging with practitioners, regulators and stakeholders to produce comprehensive analytical content. With this launch, Risk.net reinforces its commitment to making cutting-edge news and in-depth analysis accessible to a broader audience.Key benefits of the Risk.net Japanese edition for subscribers:• Enhanced accessibility: complex financial and risk management concepts are presented in Japanese, simplifying expert insights and analysis for easier understanding and implementation.• Widened perspective: subscribers gain access to a blend of global intelligence and localised insights, offering a holistic view of the global economy while emphasising regional relevance.• Competitive awareness: Risk.net provides timely updates on market trends and developments in risk management and regulation in Japanese. This vital information enables subscribers to stay informed about the competitive landscape and respond proactively to changes affecting their organisations.• More informed decision-making: with in-depth analysis and expert insights available in their native language, subscribers are empowered to make informed decisions regarding risk management practices tailored to their specific regions.What Risk.net’s Japanese edition covers:• Risk management: articles focused on the measurement, modelling, and management of financial risks, covering banks and other financial services firms, including asset managers and insurers.• Markets: in-depth coverage across derivatives, interest rate, credit, foreign exchange, and structured products asset classes, with a primary focus on over-the-counter markets.• Regulation: topical news and analysis on the implications of regulation affecting risk transfer and management for banks and buy-side firms, including prudential and macroprudential regulation.• Investing: coverage from the buy-side perspective, focusing on how institutions manage and match their assets and liabilities.• Risk Quantum: Tracking public disclosures of more than 120 banks and 14 central counterparties, enabling subscribers to monitor competitor activity and respond to market changes.With the launch of the Japanese edition, Risk.net positions itself as the only dedicated Japanese language product serving risk management professionals in Japan, ensuring they have access to the trusted insights and analysis that Risk.net is known for, now in Japanese.The Risk.net Japanese edition is available on a subscription basis. For more information, visit https://subscriptions.Risk.net/ja About Risk.net:Risk.net is a leading online platform providing in-depth news, analysis, and research on financial risk management, derivatives, and regulation. It serves as a resource for professionals in the global financial risk management sector. Risk.net is owned by Infopro Digital.For further inquiries, please contact:Irene LoHead of Marketing, InformationEmail: irene.lo@infopro-digital.comPhone: +852 3411 4899プレスリリースRisk.net、日本版を創刊 - リスク管理における洞察の新時代創刊日： 2025 年 6 月 19 日ウェブサイト：risk.net/jaお問い合わせ先Risk.netマーケティング部門 責任者（情報担当）Irene LoEmail：irene.lo@infopro-digital.comPhone： +852 3411 48992025 年 6 月 19 日 - 複雑な市場に関する詳細なニュースや分析を提供する世界有数の情報源である Risk.net は、日本語版の創刊を発表いたします。日本語を母国語とする購読者は、リスク管理、グローバルな金融市場、規制の動向に関する豊富な情報を、母国語でアクセスできるようになります。Risk.net日本語版は、重要なトピックを探求し、その意味を評価し、実務家、規制当局、利害関係者と協力して包括的な分析コンテンツを作成することで、プロフェッショナルに力を与えることを目的としています。今回の創刊により、Risk.netは、最先端のニュースや詳細な分析を、より多くの読者が利用できるようにするというコミットメントを強化します。Risk.net日本語版購読者の主なメリット- アクセシビリティの向上：複雑な金融やリスク管理の概念を日本語で提供し、専門家の洞察や分析を簡素化することで、理解や実行を容易にする。- 幅広い視野：購読者は、グローバルなインテリジェンスとローカルな洞察の融合にアクセスすることができ、地域的な関連性を強調しながら、世界経済の全体的な見解を提供する。- 競争意識の向上： Risk.netは、市場の動向やリスク管理・規制の進展に関する最新情報をタイムリーに日本語で提供します。この重要な情報により、購読者は競争状況について常に情報を得ることができ、組織に影響を与える変化に積極的に対応することができます。- より多くの情報に基づいた意思決定：詳細な分析と専門家の洞察が母国語で利用できるため、購読者は各地域に合わせたリスク管理の実践について、情報に基づいた意思決定を行うことができます。Risk.net日本版で扱っている内容- リスク管理：金融リスクの測定、モデル化、管理に焦点を当てた記事で、銀行や、資産運用会社、保険会社を含むその他の金融サービス会社をカバー。- 市場：店頭市場を中心に、デリバティブ、金利、クレジット、外国為替、仕組商品の各アセットクラスを詳細にカバー。- 規制：プルデンシャル規制やマクロプルーデンス規制など、銀行やバイサイド企業のリスク移転・管理に影響を与える規制の影響に関するトピックニュースと分析。- 投資：バイサイドの視点から、金融機関がどのように資産と負債を管理し、マッチングさせているかに焦点を当てた報道。- リスク・クォンタム： 120以上の銀行と14の清算機関の公開情報を追跡し、購読者は競合他社の活動をモニターし、市場の変化に対応することができます。Risk.netは、日本語版の創刊により、日本のリスクマネジメントのプロフェッショナルを対象とした唯一の日本語専門誌として、Risk.netが誇る信頼性の高い洞察と分析を日本語でアクセスできるようになりました。Risk.net日本語版は定期購読でご利用いただけます。詳しくは https://subscriptions.Risk.net/ja をご覧ください。Risk.netについてRisk.netは、金融リスク管理、デリバティブ、規制に関する詳細なニュース、分析、リサーチを提供するオンライン・プラットフォームです。 Risk.netは、グローバルな金融リスク管理部門の専門家のためのリソースとして機能しています。 Risk.netはInfopro Digitalが所有しています。[おわり]

