Risk Training rebrands as Risk Learning and launches new product suite

Risk Training becomes Risk Learning, rebranding and reimagining its product suite to offer in-depth, self-directed learning and customized courses.

The new Risk Learning product suite provides the rigor and flexibility that our partners have asked for as they progress their risk management capabilities in an increasingly complex space.”
— Dawn Sidgwick, Risk Learning’s Chief Learning Officer
LONDON, UK, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 23, 2022, Risk Training will become Risk Learning, rebranding and reimagining its product suite to offer in-depth, self-directed learning and customized courses for our institutional partners and for professionals who have come to rely on the brand.

As the learning arm of capital markets publication Risk.net, Risk Learning provides in-depth, expert-led learning to over 1,500 participants from leading financial institutions annually. Topics covered include operational risk management, climate risk, ESG, quant risk, derivates, regulation and technology.

While Risk Learning’s esteemed live courses will still be available, the move to expand on the brand’s product suite comes in response to industry demand for in-depth, self-directed courses, fully customised programmes, and institutional partnerships that cater to wider organisational needs.

Dawn Sidgwick, Risk Learning’s Chief Learning Officer, commented:

“The new Risk Learning product suite provides both the rigor and flexibility that our institutional partners have asked for as they progress their risk management capabilities in an increasingly complex space.

“Adding to the urgency of risk management is the decentralization of learning, which has created a quandary for risk managers and commercial leaders needing to address risk management capabilities within complex organizations. Learning leaders are evolving into learning architects, and rely on Risk Learning for complimenting their existing expertise with instructor-led courses, eLearning, books, journals, and articles to meet the expansive needs of their organization.”

The new product suite will be available from May 23 and is broken down into four key components:

• Customized solutions
• Curriculums
• Public classrooms
• Season tickets

across six topics categories:

• Operational Risk Management
• Treasury & Capital Markets Risk
• Climate Risk
• Sustainable Finance & ESG
• Quant & Model Risk
• Transformation & Technology

Stephen Body
Risk Learning
+852 6113 1008
