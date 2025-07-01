Ricky Rebel reveals new EP featuring Jeremy Syres, Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, The Game, plus a bonus track with Lil' Wayne

Ricky Rebel in Collobration with Jemery Syres, Timothy Phillips, Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, The Game and Bonus EP with Lil' Wayne Recording Artist Ricky Rebel Recording Artist Ricky Rebel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music artist and producer Ricky Rebel is making waves once again—this time with an explosive new project alongside rising star Jeremy Syres’ upcoming EP The Features drops June 18, featuring an all-star lineup of hip-hop heavyweights. A bonus track with Lil Wayne drops June 20, adding to the powerhouse collaborations.

Ricky Rebel not only wrote and produced the tracks on the EP, but also appears as a featured artist across the entire project. Joining him are some of the biggest names in hip hop and rap, including Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, The Game and bonus track with Lil' Wayne, blending iconic voices with fresh production and signature Rebel energy.

Tracklist for "The Features":

Action – ft. Gucci Mane, Ricky Rebel & Timothy Phillips

Soul Survivor – ft. Snoop Dogg & Ricky Rebel

The Good Life – ft. The Game & Ricky Rebel

Plus Bonus Track: I Deserve It - ft. Lil' Wayne & Ricky Rebel



“This project is a creative explosion,” says Ricky Rebel. “Every track pushes boundaries and took me into new territory. I’m used to working with pop artists, but this was my first time collaborating with legendary rappers like Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, The Game and Lil' Wayne. It really pushed me as an artist. Working with such icons brought out a new side of my sound—blending pop, rap, and hip-hop into something fresh and fire.”

With The Features, Jeremy Syres establishes his signature sound, elevated by Ricky Rebel’s cutting-edge production and a powerhouse lineup of hip-hop legends.

The Features EP will be available on all major streaming platforms on June 18, 2025.

Bonus Track "I Deserve it ft. Lil' Wayne & Ricky Rebel drops June 20th

For press inquiries, interviews, or media requests:

Contact: Email: rickyrebelrocks@gmail.com Instagram: @RickyRebelRocks Website: www.rickyrebelrocks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.