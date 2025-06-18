NEBRASKA, June 18 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Doele as District Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced his appointment of Jason S. Doele of Norfolk as district court judge in the Fifth Judicial District. That district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties.

Doele has been a partner in the law firm of Stratton, DeLay, Doele, Carlson, Stover & Stratton in Norfolk since Feb. 2010. Before that, He was with the firm of Jewell, Collins, DeLay, Gray and Flood, also in Norfolk.

Doele is licensed to practice in both Nebraska and South Dakota. He has held a variety of positions with the Nebraska State Bar Association and served on a variety of committees. Doele is also a member of the Madison County Bar Association where he previously served as president. He is a board member of Faith Regional Health Services and the Lutheran Community Hospital Board. He continues to assist as a mock trial coach through the Nebraska State Bar Foundation.

Doele attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and earned his juris doctor from the University of South Dakota School of Law.

The vacancy in the Fifth Judicial District was due to the appointment of Justice Jason M. Bergevin to the Nebraska Supreme Court.