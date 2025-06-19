GENCURIX and QIAGEN Forge Strategic Global Partnership for Digital PCR-based Oncology Diagnostics

GENCURIX becomes inaugural partner in QIAGEN’s QIAcuityDx™ Partnering Program to drive global-standard precision diagnostics

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GENCURIX, Inc., a leading molecular diagnostics company specializing in oncology, today announced that it has signed a global development and commercialization agreement with QIAGEN, a global leader in molecular diagnostics, to jointly develop and commercialize digital PCR-based oncology diagnostic products.Under the agreement, GENCURIX will develop in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits utilizing QIAGEN’s digital PCR system, QIAcuityDx Four, while QIAGEN will hold exclusive global distribution rights. The products will be co-branded under QIAGEN Partneras well as both companies’ brand names.Importantly, GENCURIX becomes the first official development partner in QIAGEN’s newly launched QIAcuityDx Partnering Program, which aims to create a robust menu of clinical diagnostic assays on the QIAcuityDx Four platform. This positions GENCURIX at the forefront of a new global initiative to accelerate precision diagnostics in oncology.Through this collaboration, GENCURIX will integrate its proprietary molecular diagnostic technologies and biomarker-driven cancer detection capabilities with QIAGEN’s digital PCR and software technologies to develop IVD kits for various cancer types. These kits will be marketed globally through QIAGEN’s established commercial infrastructure, ensuring broad and streamlined access for clinical laboratories.The partnership will begin with a stepwise development of multiple oncology-focused IVD products, jointly pre-agreed by both parties.“This strategic partnership with QIAGEN represents a major inflection point for expanding our oncology molecular diagnostic technologies into the global market,” said Sang Rae Cho, CEO of GENCURIX. “We are confident that the synergy between our advanced diagnostic content and QIAGEN’s high-performance platform will lead to global-standard precision cancer diagnostic solutions.”“The QIAcuityDx Partnering Program is designed to enable the generation of a broad menu of IVD assays on the platform,” said Jonathan Arnold, Vice President and Head, Partnering for Precision Diagnostics at QIAGEN. “Our first partnership with GENCURIX is an exciting launch that gives oncology labs access to high-quality IVD assays that complement qPCR and NGS. We look forward to working with GENCURIX to grow this important program.”With this agreement, GENCURIX strengthens its position as a global innovator in multiplex assay development, especially for tissue and liquid biopsy applications. The partnership also introduces scalable commercialization opportunities, positioning GENCURIX to rapidly bring innovative cancer diagnostics to global markets through QIAGEN’s extensive sales and technical support network.

