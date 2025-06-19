Beloved Children’s Author Barb Taylor Releases Two Illustration Books: The Birthday Ball and Where Are Pappa’s Glasses?

Scrambled Eggs by Barb Taylor Where are Pappa's Glasses? by Barb Taylor The Birthday Ball by Barb Taylor

DANE, WI, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s author Barb Taylor brings joy, curiosity, and life lessons to young readers with the release of her two new picture books: The Birthday Ball and Where Are Pappa’s Glasses? . Perfect for preschool and early elementary-aged children, these delightful and rhythmic stories blend entertainment with meaningful takeaways about celebration, family, emotions, and problem-solving.In The Birthday Ball, Taylor captures the excitement and warmth of a child’s birthday celebration. With cheerful rhymes and colorful imagery, the story follows a birthday party full of games, laughter, and love. But as the festivities end, young readers are prompted to reflect on what makes a birthday truly special and where the magic really comes from. This tender story is a perfect read for families to share together during birthdays and beyond.Where Are Pappa’s Glasses? takes young readers on a light-hearted journey through the common childhood experience of misplacing things. With humor and gentle guidance, Taylor encourages children to manage frustration, retrace their steps, and keep smiling—even when things go missing. It's a playful, reassuring book that teaches emotional resilience in an everyday scenario children (and parents) will instantly relate to. Scrambled Eggs is a short, whimsical rhyming story that follows a man who rides his motorcycle to visit a friend and ends up bringing home a box of fresh eggs. Despite his careful efforts, the bumpy journey causes many of the eggs to crack. His wife discovers the mess but decides not to waste them—instead, she bakes a custard pie and a chocolate cake. The story ends with a light-hearted moral: if you’re going to scramble eggs, use a bowl and whisk—not a motorcycle!All three of Taylor’s books share a signature style: compassionate storytelling woven with rhythmic verses, heartfelt messages, and simple, accessible language that nurtures emotional growth and strengthens family bonds.“Children need books that not only make them smile, but also gently teach them how to handle life’s little moments,” says Taylor. “The Birthday Ball, Where Are Pappa’s Glasses?, and Scrambled Eggs were written with love, laughter, and life lessons in mind.”Availability:The Birthday Ball, Where Are Pappa’s Glasses?, and Scrambled Eggs are now available for purchase in paperback and eBook formats on Amazon.About the Author:Barb Taylor is a children’s author known for her warm storytelling style and poetic voice. With a passion for early childhood development and a deep appreciation for the power of words, Taylor crafts stories that spark joy, nurture emotional intelligence, and celebrate family bonds.For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact: Barb Taylor: https://barbtaylorauthor.com/ About Ace Publishing Services: offers comprehensive publishing solutions for authors. From editing and design to formatting and self-publishing, we ensure top-quality results at every stage. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering excellence and meeting deadlines, helping authors bring their vision to life.

