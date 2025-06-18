Governor Abbott Announces Over $262,900 Job Training Grant For Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley

TEXAS, June 18 - June 18, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award totaling $262,944 to Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley will provide customized training to 317 new and current employees of Lone Star National Bank for high-demand occupations in the commercial banking industry.

“As our state’s economy continues to grow, it is critical that we invest in our workforce to ensure key industries have the talent they need to thrive,” said Governor Abbott. “This grant will provide the necessary tools to train over 300 employees in the commercial banking industry. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their partnership with Lone Star National Bank to ensure Texans in the Rio Grande Valley can be competitive in high-demand industries and help meet the needs of our growing state."

“The Skills Development Fund grant is a powerful tool to aid in the success of the Texas workforce,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “By providing training resources to hundreds of workers for high-demand roles in commercial banking, we are supporting Texas businesses while improving the skills of Texas workers.”

Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the award to representatives from Workforce Solutions Lower Rio Grande Valley, Lone Star National Bank, and other local partners during a ceremony held at Lone Star National Bank’s corporate office in McAllen.

SDF is the state's workforce training grant program to help businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes.

The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with more than 4,900 employers to upgrade or support the creation of over 435,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.