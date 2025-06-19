Overnight Zoom Karaoke Marathon to Support Suicide Prevention, June 20

Good Karma Karaoke to Host Overnight Zoom Karaoke Marathon in Solidarity with Suicide Prevention Efforts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful show of unity and support for mental health awareness, Good Karma Karaoke is proud to announce its first-ever Overnight Zoom Karaoke Marathon, taking place June 20, 2025. The event is scheduled to coincide with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention ( AFSP )’s Overnight Walk, a national movement to raise critical funds and awareness for suicide prevention.Good Karma Karaoke is passionately committed to supporting individuals facing mental health challenges. This all-night virtual karaoke event invites participants from around the world to sing, connect, and share stories, all while raising funds for essential mental health programs.Charlie Zxi, acclaimed singer-songwriter and longtime community favorite, will host the event. Whether you want to belt out your favorite song or simply tune in to hear Charlie and other talented performers, all are welcome.“Our mission is to spread joy, foster community, and show up for those in need,” said Debbie Chang, Founder and Executive Director of Good Karma Karaoke. “By coming together through music, we hope to shine a light on the importance of mental health and encourage open, healing conversations.”Event Details:• What: Overnight Zoom Karaoke Marathon• When: Friday, June 20, 2025 | 8:00 PM EST – Late• Where: Online via Zoom• How to Participate: To participate, join the link to the Zoom meeting above.• Donations: Proceeds will benefit suicide prevention and mental health support initiatives of Good Karma Karaoke.Media Contact:Deborah ChangExecutive DirectorGood Karma Karaoke📞 (775) 508-3115📺 YouTube ChannelAbout Good Karma Karaoke:Good Karma Karaoke is a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to using the power of music and community to uplift those facing mental health challenges. Through virtual events, live performances, and community outreach, the organization fosters connection, joy, and hope—one song at a time.

