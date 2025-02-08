Good Karma Karaoke Social Justice Event to Raise Funds for Beloved Community Member Charlie Zxi

GKK to celebrate World Day of Social Justice to Help Community Member Experiencing Houselessness

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Karma Karaoke (GKK), a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating self-empowerment, mental wellness, and good karma through music is announcing a special fundraising karaoke-thon for World Day of Social Justice on Thursday, February 20. All proceeds will benefit one of GKK’s most impactful community leaders, Charlie Zxi, who late last year lost the home that she lived in for more than a decade.“Miss Charlie,” as she is affectionately known by her fans, is considered one of the original "night ministers" of the online Karaoke Community. Miss Charlie hosted every overnight session of the community's 10-day, 250-hour online Karaoke Marathon in 2022, an event that inspired the founding of Good Karma Karaoke. With Charlie’s help, GKK since its inception has regularly hosted virtual and in-person events supporting its mission of using music to promote mental wellbeing and a sense of belonging to those who need it most.GKK’s leadership felt compelled to fundraise for Charlie after learning about the loss of her home this past November. Charlie is currently experiencing homelessness, after the finance company that bought her mortgage during the pandemic auctioned off the San Jose, California property. Charlie had lived there since 2011, and despite filing for bankruptcy protection, the finance company foreclosed on and auctioned Charlie's home, actions she believes are illegal.In response to Charlie's plight, Good Karma Karaoke is partnering with Thursday night online Karaoke host and GKK Board member Jason G, to dedicate the World Day of Social Justice karaoke show to raise funds to help Charlie secure safe housing and begin her legal fight against the finance company. This special event will serve two-fold as a platform to spotlight the social injustice of Charlie's situation and rally the community to support her and inspire and unify communities of people seeking fellowship."Charlie has been a pillar of our community, offering support and joy to countless individuals during her late-night karaoke shows," said Good Karma Karaoke's Executive Director Debbie Chang. "Now it's our turn to support her in her time of need. We believe that together, we can make a difference and help Charlie get back on her feet and back to performing and hosting where she belongs."The fundraising event will feature performances from community members and special guest appearances, all aimed at raising awareness and funds for Charlie's cause. Donations can be made directly to the GoFundMe campaign, with all proceeds going towards securing safe housing and legal support for Charlie.Good Karma Karaoke invites everyone to join the event on February 20th and be part of this important cause. Together, we can stand against social injustice and help Charlie reclaim her home and security.When: Thursday, February 20Where: Virtual via YouTube, Facebook, and ZoomTime: 8:00PM EST/ 5:00PM PSTAbout Good Karma KaraokeGood Karma Karaoke is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive online karaoke community. Through virtual events and fundraisers, Good Karma Karaoke brings people together to share their love of music and support those in need.For more information, please contact:Good Karma Karaoke, Executive Director Debbie ChangEmail: debbie@goodkarmakaraoke.orgPhone: (555) 123-4567About Charli ZxiCharlie “Miss Charlie” Zxi is a multi-talented artist from San Jose, California. Charlie’s musical prowess as a vocalist, bassist and singer-songwriter helped guide her into stardom in the karaoke community, known to many as the “night minister” from GKK’s foundational 10-day Karaoke-thon. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlie, like many people across the world, struggled to find work and ultimately fell behind on mortgage payments which eventually snowballed into what she believes was an illegal foreclosure on her house. Charlie is currently living in an unregistered trailer while she raises funds for her legal battle and to secure housing. Through it all, and with a smile on her face, Charlie continues to donate her time and talents to GKK.

