Toycycle Launches Resale-as-a-Service to Help Toy Brands Unlock Value from Returns, Overstocks, and Trade-Ins

Resale Toys at Toycycle Toycycle RaaS builds circular toy economy Consumer demand for resale is growing rapidly

A Sustainable, Turnkey Solution to Strengthen Circular Business Models

Resale is growing rapidly, and toy brands need ways to participate. Our RaaS program makes it easy for brands to reduce waste, improve margins, and build loyalty with today’s eco-conscious consumers.” — Sarfraz Arshad, Chief Strategy Officer at Toycycle

HAYWARD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toycycle, a leading recommerce platform dedicated to giving toys a second life, is proud to announce the launch of its Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) program — a powerful, turnkey solution that empowers toy brands to recover value from returned, overstocked, and used inventory while enhancing sustainability and brand loyalty.The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the toy industry, as retailers face rising costs and adapt to shifting sustainability demands. The resale market is on the rise, projected to hit $325 billion by 2031, presenting a significant opportunity for toy brands to tap into this expanding sector. Toycycle’s RaaS is designed to help brands and retailers capitalize on this growing resale trend, offering a strategic way to engage with the market’s potential.“The resale market is growing rapidly, and toy brands need accessible ways to participate,” said Sarfraz Arshad, Chief Strategy Officer at Toycycle. “Our Resale-as-a-Service program makes it easy for brands to reduce waste, improve margins, and build loyalty with today’s eco-conscious consumers.”Key Features of Toycycle’s RaaS Program:• White-Label & Co-Branded Options: From selling on Toycycle.co to launching a custom resale microsite.• Trade-In Capabilities: Offer customers store credit for sending in pre-loved toys.• Logistics & Customer Care: Toycycle handles everything — intake, inspection, refurbishment, photography, listing, fulfillment, and support.• Zero-Waste Focus: Items that can’t be sold are donated or responsibly recycled.• Revenue Recovery: Turn returns, samples, and B-grade inventory into resale profits.A Mission-Driven ModelToycycle was founded on the belief that quality toys shouldn’t end up in landfills. Through its recommerce platform and partner programs , the company has helped extend the life of thousands of toys — delighting families and supporting a circular economy.“Toycycle’s RaaS offering is more than logistics. It’s about aligning with values, creating impact, and building the next generation of toy businesses,” added Arshad.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.