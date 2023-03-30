Loog Guitars Partners with TOYCYCLE to Launch Official B-Stock Store on Reverb

Loog Kids Guitars come in 3-string and 6-string models
Kid plays Loog Pro 3-string electric guitar in green
Young child plays a Loog Mini acoustic guitar
Loog Guitars has partnered with the No. 1 toy resale marketplace to launch an Official B-Stock Store on Reverb.
OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Loog Guitars, the multi-award-winning line of children’s guitars, has partnered with TOYCYCLE, the No. 1 toy resale marketplace, to launch an Official B-Stock Store on Reverb.
The two companies launched the store on Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments and gear. The Reverb shop stocks Loog’s entire line of guitars – the innovative 3-string guitars for kids age 3+ as well as the 6-string guitars in both acoustic and electric – at discount b-stock pricing. The store will eventually also stock used guitars.
“We’re thrilled to be able to offer these amazing instruments in a resale environment,” said Rhonda Collins, TOYCYCLE’s Founder and CEO. “Sustainability-minded parents should have options when buying guitars for their kids. That’s where we come in.”
“We share TOYCYCLE’s mission to offer sustainability and convenience to today’s parents, and are delighted to bring a new life to those unused guitars through this partnership,” said Rafael Atijas, Founder and CEO of Loog Guitars.
About Loog
Loog is a line of guitars designed to make it fun and easy for children to play music. They come with an app and screen-free learning materials. They get kids playing, learning, and falling in love with music right from day one!
About TOYCYCLE
TOYCYCLE is a next-generation resale marketplace for products of early childhood. The company builds partnerships with sustainable brands to bring their resale service to a wider audience. TOYCYCLE’s value proposition: convenience, efficiency, and trustworthiness in a sustainability-focused resale marketplace for today’s parent.
