Indiana Clarke to Star in 'Quiet Things' Exploring Domestic Violence and Autism

Rising Australian actor Indiana Jewel Clarke stars in Quiet Things, a moving short film about two sisters surviving domestic violence and neurodiversity.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Sydney-based production company Cut 10 has announced the casting of rising Australian actor Indiana Clarke in the lead role of their new short film Quiet Things, currently in pre-production. This poignant drama explores the emotional aftermath of domestic violence through the eyes of two young sisters, focusing on childhood resilience, sisterhood, and survival.Clarke takes on the role of Maya, a 10-year-old girl navigating a new reality after escaping a violent home with her older sister, who is autistic. Told through Maya’s perspective, Quiet Things is a story about the quiet strength children show in the face of overwhelming fear — and the bond that helps them survive it.Indiana Clarke is widely regarded as one of Australia’s most compelling young actors, with credits including the critically praised short films Not Yet and Nina. She also appears in Heartbreak High (Netflix) and the international hit Colin from Accounts (CBS Studios/Foxtel).“Indiana has a rare natural presence on screen,” said the film’s director. “She brings warmth, subtlety and emotional precision that makes Maya’s world feel immediate and honest.”Set to film in Sydney’s Inner West, Quiet Things is being developed in partnership with Sanctuary Housing, a frontline service supporting women and children escaping domestic violence. The film’s creative team is collaborating with youth mental health professionals and autism advocates to ensure authentic representation.Cut 10 plans to premiere the film on the Australian and international festival circuit in 2026. Known for championing social impact stories and emerging local talent, the company sees Quiet Things as a vital contribution to the national conversation around domestic violence and the importance of safe, supportive homes.For interviews, media kits, or press inquiries, please contact:Press@cut10pictures.com

