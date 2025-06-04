Cut 10 Announces Short Film 'Quiet Things' Exploring Domestic Violence

A powerful short film about two sisters, one autistic, surviving DV at home and finding strength. Produced by Cut 10 currently in pre production

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cut 10 is proud to announce its latest short film project, Quiet Things, currently in pre-production in Sydney. The film tells the raw and emotional story of two young sisters — aged 10 and 13 — navigating life after surviving domestic violence at the hands of their father. The older sister, who is autistic, brings a unique voice to the story, offering a rarely seen perspective on trauma and resilience through a neurodiverse lens.Produced by film company Cut 10, Quiet Things aims to give a voice to young people affected by domestic violence and highlight the intersections between disability, survival, and sisterhood.“We wanted to tell a story that is honest, intimate, and necessary,” said the producers. “Children are often overlooked in these situations, and even more so those who experience the world differently.”The film is currently casting and assembling its creative team, with plans to shoot later this year in the Inner West of Sydney. A final treatment is complete, and early development support has been secured through Sanctuary Housing , a partner organisation working with women and children escaping violence.Quiet Things will be submitted to major Australian and international short film festivals in 2026. The team behind the project is also engaging with youth mental health experts and advocates to ensure the portrayal of autism and trauma is sensitive, accurate, and empowering.Cut 10 is committed to producing socially conscious stories and debuting new Australian talent both in front of and behind the camera.

