GEORGIA, June 18 - ATLANTA - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced today the latest round of grant awards for the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative, totaling $6.5 million in infrastructure development and supporting 198 housing units across three communities. In line with prior awards, these recipients demonstrated strong collaboration and partnership with local real estate developers.

"Every Georgian deserves to be able to live in the community where they work, and today's announcement is just the latest reminder of our commitment to that idea," said Governor Brian Kemp. "I'm grateful for those in the legislature who helped us fund the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative to meet the needs of hardworking families across our state who are benefitting from the historic job growth we've attracted. These particular grants will have a positive, generational impact on Hawkinsville, Hinesville, and Waynesboro in the years to come."

First announced by the Governor in 2023, the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative continues to be a catalyst for the development of critically needed workforce housing in communities across the state. The Georgia General Assembly approved $35.7 million to launch the initiative in the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget. In the 2025 session, the legislature approved $28 million in the Amended Fiscal Year 2025 budget and $6 million in the Fiscal Year 2026 budget for the program.

"Through this important initiative, the OneGeorgia Authority continues to come alongside communities committed to growth and opportunity for their citizens,” said Department of Community Affairs Commissioner Christopher Nunn. "These communities have shown strong partnership and initiative, and we are proud to continue to help them achieve their vision of a prosperous future.”

In addition to meeting OneGeorgia Authority requirements, applicants leveraged other funding sources to demonstrate community commitment to increasing access to affordable housing for workers. The use of funds is subject to all applicable state laws and regulations, as well as to the policies and requirements of the OneGeorgia Authority and the Department of Community Affairs. OneGeorgia funds must be utilized within the timeframe specified in the grant/loan award documentation, which is generally 30 months from the date of the award.

Awards

City of Leesburg

The City of Leesburg was awarded $2,500,000 in OneGeorgia funds for water, sewer, drainage, and road infrastructure improvements to allow for the development of 66 units in the first phase of development in the 32 Crossing Subdivision on a total of 130 acres. Additional phases will allow for senior housing and commercial development.

The Lamon Company is the developer on the project. The city and developer are contributing funds towards the project. All required zoning has been approved for the development.

City of Greensboro

The City of Greensboro will receive $2.5 million in OneGeorgia funds for water, sewer, roads, and drainage infrastructure improvements to allow for the development of 32 homes on 63 acres in the first phase of the Baynes Creek development. Additional phases will allow for the construction of 70 housing units.

The Greene County Habitat for Humanity is the partner developer for this project. The total infrastructure costs are $3,442,360 with the city and the developer making a contribution to this cost. All required zoning has been approved, and the clearing and grubbing have already begun on the site.

Joint Development Authority of Gilmer County and the Cities of Ellijay and East Ellijay

The Joint Development Authority was awarded $1,500,000 in OneGeorgia funds to construct drainage, water, and sewer infrastructure improvements. This investment will enable the construction of 30 townhomes on a total of 3.04 acres.

The total infrastructure project costs are $2,329,645 for all necessary infrastructure improvements. The cities of Ellijay and East Ellijay, along with Gilmer County, are contributing to these costs. New Beginnings, the partner developer for this project, will also contribute funding to the project. Zoning is approved for the project.