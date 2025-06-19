NMAC Applauds FDA Approval of Lenacapavir for PrEP | Urges Equitable Access Amid Federal Rollbacks

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of Lenacapavir as a twice-yearly injectable PrEP marks a breakthrough in HIV prevention, especially for communities hardest hit by the epidemic—Black and Latino gay and bisexual men, Black women, transgender people, those experiencing homelessness, and others facing systemic barriers to care.This long-acting option offers a lifeline for those unable to adhere to daily pills, providing greater privacy and ease of use. But innovation without access is not equity.“This is a remarkable step forward, but science alone doesn’t save lives—access does,” said Paul Kawata, Executive Director of NMAC . “Without a strong HIV prevention infrastructure, long-acting PrEP like Lenacapavir won’t reach the communities who need it most. ”As the federal government threatens to dismantle HIV prevention infrastructure through budget cuts and Medicaid rollbacks, it’s more urgent than ever to ensure Lenacapavir is affordable, accessible, and delivered in trusted, community-based settings. No one should be denied protection because of their race, income, gender identity, or zip code.NMAC calls on leaders at every level to act with urgency and purpose—health equity cannot wait. Long-acting PrEP like Lenacapavir must be more than a medical milestone; it must be a tool for justice. We remain steadfast in our commitment to work alongside policymakers, providers, and the communities most affected by HIV to turn this breakthrough into broad, equitable access. The science exists—now it’s time to mobilize, to advocate, and to ensure no one is left behind.About NMAC: Launched in 1987 during the early years of the HIV/AIDS crisis, NMAC is a national HIV organization that offers capacity building, leadership development, policy and advocacy, and public engagement to end the HIV epidemic among communities most impacted in the United States. We convene Biomedical HIV Prevention Summit - the nation’s largest gathering focused on PrEP for HIV prevention and the U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS - the nation’s largest gathering for community building and advocacy mobilization.NMAC Press Contact

