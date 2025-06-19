Historic 1918 Huntington Family Estate Lists in San Marino for $18 Million

SAN MARINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A landmark of architectural and cultural significance, the Huntington Family Estate in San Marino has been listed for sale at $18,000,000. Designed in 1918 by renowned architect Myron Hunt—whose celebrated works include the Rose Bowl and the Huntington Library—this Georgian Colonial mansion was originally commissioned by Henry E. Huntington for his family.

Set on more than two landscaped acres, the estate offers over 10,000 square feet of refined interior space, seamlessly blending early 20th-century craftsmanship with enduring elegance. In addition to the main residence, the property includes a two-story guest house, a tennis court, a six-car garage, and a gated motor court—offering privacy, scale, and historical gravitas rarely seen in the current market.

Henry E. Huntington played a defining role in the development of Southern California, with a legacy that includes the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, Huntington Hospital, and several municipalities and parks that bear his name. The estate at 999 Rosalind Road stands as one of the few remaining private residences directly tied to his personal and architectural legacy.

“This is more than a home; it is a rare opportunity to steward a significant piece of California’s cultural and architectural heritage,” said Zizi Pak of Rodeo Realty, co-listing agent.

