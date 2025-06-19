From Startup to Standard-Setter: Sedric Named to AIFintech100 Following Breakout Year and Series A Milestone

Sedric Recognized as Global AI FinTech Leader

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedric, the Agentic AI compliance platform helping financial institutions reduce marketing and communications compliance risk at scale, has been named to the AIFintech100 2025 , a definitive list spotlighting the world’s most innovative AI companies transforming financial services.This recognition caps a year of rapid growth for the New York–headquartered startup, which recently closed a $15 million Series A round to expand its compliance intelligence platform. As compliance teams in financial services struggle to manage increasingly complex regulatory requirements across a growing number of communication channels, Sedric, which supports both communication and marketing compliance across calls, email, chat, AI bots, social media, websites, and more in over 40 languages, has quickly become the go-to solution to ensure every communication is on-brand, in policy and compliant.“Being named to the AIFintech100 is a powerful endorsement of Sedric’s global momentum,” said Remy Rosen, VP of Marketing at Sedric. “Sedric pioneered compliance LLMs for financial institutions. We’re experiencing increased demand for our AI-powered platform not only among fintech innovators and neobanks but also within large financial institutions navigating increasingly complex regulatory environments. Being included in the AIFintech100 reflects the market’s validation that Sedric is becoming the trusted compliance layer for marketing and communications.”According to FinTech Global who publishes the coveted list, More than 2,000 companies were reviewed, with a panel of industry experts and analysts narrowing the field to the standout 100 based on FinTech Global’s in-depth research and proprietary criteria. Sedric stood out for its proactive marketing and reputation detection, multilingual NLP engine, and ability to surface contextual insights in real time—features that increasingly define the new standard in AI oversight.Sedric’s platform leverages advanced AI to help compliance and marketing teams reduce risk and protect their brand. The platform automates monitoring for all customer touch points, including financial promotions by affiliates, to proactively identify and resolve risk, streamline compliance change management and operations, ensure regulatory alignment, and unlocking faster compliant growth for fintechs and leading global financial institutions.__________________ABOUT SEDRICSedric is the Agentic AI compliance excellence platform purpose-built for modern financial services. By combining AI-powered supervision with intelligent workflows and real-time insights, Sedric empowers compliance, risk, and marketing leaders to confidently navigate regulation, reduce risk, and accelerate growth. Trusted by fast-scaling fintechs and global institutions alike, Sedric transforms compliance from a constraint into a competitive advantage. The company was established by Nir Laznik and Eyal Peleg in 2020 and has a growing base of customers globally.For more information, visit www.sedric.ai

