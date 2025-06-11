Sedric Partners with HSBC Innovation Banking to Accelerate Global Growth

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedric, the AI-powered compliance platform that pioneered compliance LLMs for financial institutions, today announced it has secured a strategic venture loan from HSBC Bank plc , Innovation Banking ("HSBC Innovation Banking "). The capital will support Sedric’s continued high-growth expansion, focusing on scaling operations, accelerating product development, and expanding market reach across key markets to fulfill the promise of AI compliance for financial services.“We’re entering a phase of hyper-growth, and this partnership with HSBC Innovation Banking gives us the strategic flexibility to quickly scale and invest boldly in innovation,” said Nir Laznik, CEO of Sedric. “As we expand our platform’s capabilities and reach, it’s vital to work with partners who understand the unique dynamics of scaling a fintech startup in a regulated world. HSBC is exactly that partner.”This announcement follows Sedric’s successful $18.5 million Series A funding round , completed in September 2024. The round was led by Foundation Capital, with participation from Amex Ventures and existing investors including StageOne Ventures and The Garage.“We are proud to support Sedric on their growth journey and ambition to redefine compliance in the fintech space,” said Tamir Efrati, Head of Israel Credit Solution, HSBC Innovation Banking. “Our mission is to back bold innovators, like Sedric, with the tools they need to scale with confidence and push the future forward.”The venture loan underscores strong investor and institutional confidence in Sedric’s trajectory and provides an additional layer of non-dilutive growth capital as the company moves toward its next major phase of expansion.Sedric’s platform leverages advanced AI to help compliance and marketing teams reduce risk and protect their brand. The platform automates monitoring for all customer touch points, including financial promotions by affiliates, to proactively identify and resolve risk in real time—streamlining operations, ensuring regulatory alignment, and unlocking faster compliant growth for fintechs and leading global financial institutions._______ABOUT SEDRICSedric is the Compliance Excellence platform purpose-built for modern financial services. By combining AI-powered supervision with intelligent workflows and real-time insights, Sedric empowers compliance, risk, and marketing leaders to confidently navigate regulation, reduce risk, and accelerate growth. Trusted by fast-scaling fintechs and global institutions alike, Sedric transforms compliance from a constraint into a competitive advantage. The company was established by Nir Laznik and Eyal Peleg in 2020 and has a growing base of customers globally.

