AMERICAN COUNTRY NETWORK ANNOUNCES NEW ORIGINAL SERIES ‘HEARTSTRINGS’ FEATURING NASHVILLE RECORDING ARTIST VELVET RODEO

HeartStrings TV Show featuring Velvet Rodeo on ACN

Starring Leah Dana and Bryan McCoury – Season Premiere July 3, 2025 at 8PM | 7c Exclusively on ACN

We’re thrilled to bring HeartStrings to life on ACN, Leah and Bryan represent the heartbeat of country music — authentic, passionate, and deeply connected to their roots.” — Keith Chester

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Country Network (ACN) proudly announces the premiere of its brand-new original series, HeartStrings , a heartfelt and music-driven docu-series spotlighting rising Nashville recording duo Velvet Rodeo . Starring Leah Dana and Bryan McCoury, HeartStrings will debut Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 8PM | 7c, exclusively on ACN.HeartStrings pulls back the curtain on the world of modern country music, following Leah and Bryan as they navigate life on the road, promote their music, and balance the chaos of touring with the quiet moments in between. Set almost entirely on their tour bus and in iconic venues across the country, the series captures the raw, real, and romantic evolution of two artists chasing a dream — and falling in love along the way.Velvet Rodeo’s story began in the foothills of North Carolina, where Leah and Bryan first met during a musical production of Oklahoma. With Leah’s powerhouse vocals and Bryan’s “smooth as Carolina honey” harmonies, they decided to join forces and quickly developed a sound all their own — rooted in country tradition, but with a modern edge. Their undeniable chemistry on stage sparked more than just fan interest — it became the foundation for a deep personal bond.In 2022, the duo packed up and headed to Nashville, determined to make their mark in the beating heart of country music. Since then, Velvet Rodeo has become a fixture on the city’s famed Broadway strip, earning residencies at Nudie’s Honky Tonk and Second Fiddle, while also performing at The Stage, Legends Corner… and sharing stages with other artists artists like Jelly Roll, Clay Walker, Kaitlin Butts, Drew Baldridge, Brady Seals (Little Texas), Ira Dean and more. Their growing fanbase, dynamic live performances, and undeniable charisma made them the perfect stars for ACN’s newest original series.“We’re thrilled to bring HeartStrings to life on ACN,” said Keith Chester, CIO and Creative Director at American Country Network. “Leah and Bryan represent the heartbeat of country music — authentic, passionate, and deeply connected to their roots. Their story is as inspiring as their music, and we know viewers are going to fall in love with them just as much as we have.”Don’t miss the series premiere of HeartStrings — Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 8PM | 7c, only on ACN | American Country Network.Media Contact:Keith ChesterCIO/Creative Director, American Country Networkpress@acn.tv | acn.tvFollow ACN on Social Media:@ACNCountry | #HeartStringsACN | #VelvetRodeoAbout ACN | American Country Network:ACN is the leading destination for all things country — from music videos, original series and live performances to exclusive artist content and behind-the-scenes storytelling. ACN broadcasts live from Music Row in Nashville and celebrates the soul of country music and the artists who live it.###

ACN Broadcasting from Music Row in Nashville

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.