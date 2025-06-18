Emergency kits and batteries available for eligible older adults and people with disabilities

Older adults and people with disabilities may qualify for free emergency kits and batteries to stay safe during disasters.

Emergencies like wildfires, heat waves and floods can happen at any time. It’s important to be ready. But for many people, it’s hard to know where to begin. They also may not have money for supplies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) saw that many people needed help getting ready for emergencies. This was especially true for older adults, people with physical disabilities, and those with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD). Many of them rely on electricity for important medical and safety equipment.

To help, ODHS got support from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Two ODHS programs — the Office of Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) and the Office of Developmental Disabilities Services (ODDS) — used ARPA funds to give emergency supplies to those in need.

What’s available now?

APD has about 18,000 emergency kits and 1,200 power stations available for older adults and people with physical disabilities who get Medicaid in-home supports. Those who qualify get long-term services and supports through APD and some county governments

These items include:

Emergency kits — These kits are filled with supplies like flashlights, blankets, first aid items and food.

— These kits are filled with supplies like flashlights, blankets, first aid items and food. Power stations — These are portable, rechargeable batteries. They can provide power when the electricity is out.

If you think you qualify and want supplies, please contact your case manager. If you don’t know who your case manager is, call or visit the local office where you receive APD services. ODHS lists contact information for all state and county offices that provide services.

What has already been done?

APD has given out roughly:

2,000 emergency kits

500 power stations

ODDS worked with its partners to give out:

20,137 emergency kits

7,047 power stations

1,276 generators

Some ODDS partners held distribution events, trainings and emergency fairs. They also helped connect service providers with local emergency teams. These efforts reached 22,780 people, 478 service sites, and 41 emergency hubs across Oregon.

Being ready can make a big difference. ODHS is proud to support the safety and well-being of people across Oregon.