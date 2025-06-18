Submit Release
House Bill 17 Printer's Number 0002

PENNSYLVANIA, June 18 - Sponsors

WATRO, M. MACKENZIE, COOPER, CUTLER, HAMM, NEILSON, RAPP, KAUFFMAN, FREEMAN, TWARDZIK, JAMES, ROWE, ZIMMERMAN, GILLEN, HEFFLEY, EMRICK, STAATS, SCHEUREN

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in terms and courses of study, further providing for subjects of instruction and flag code.

Memo Subject

Mandating Cursive Handwriting (Formerly HB1934)

Generated 06/18/2025 05:28 PM

